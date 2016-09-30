Knights sweep county meet

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

North Lincoln once again dominated the Lincoln County Cross-country Championships Wednesday afternoon at Highland Drive Park.

The Knights took first place in both the boys and the girls races. The North Lincoln boys took seven of the top ten spots, with the girls team claiming six spots in the top ten finishers.

Brian Risse of North Lincoln was the individual winner, with a time of 17:22.6. Finishing behind Risse was fellow Knight Austin Hilburn. Hilburn finished with a time of 17:31.6.

Lincolnton’s Brandon Sherrill took third place with a time of 17:55.5.

The Knights took five of the next 6 spots, with Coile Ferraro coming in fourth, followed by Coley Lippard (6th), Jason Risse (7th), Mason Hodges (8th) and Lucus Depasquale (9th).

East Lincoln’s Beck Classey had the best time for a Mustang runner, finishing in the fifth spot with a time of 18:21.6.

The North Lincoln boys easily took first place, finishing with just 20 points, followed by second place Lincolnton who had 66 points.

In the girls race, it was Chandler McCaslin of North Lincoln taking individual honors with a time of 20:22.9. Lincoln Charter’s Michaela Gammon finished in second place with a time of 20:55.4.

The Lady Knights also took spots three, four and five. Alyssa Galvin took third place with a time of 21:55.3. Galvin was followed by Allison Goins (4th) with a time of 22:27.8 and Anne Davin (5th) with a time of 23:08.0.

The North Lincoln girls finished with just 21 points, 17 points ahead of second place Lincoln Charter. West Lincoln took third place with a total of 84 points.

Boys individual results

Name Team Time

1 Brian Risse North Lincoln 17:22.6

2 Austin Hilburn North Lincoln 17:31.6

3 Brandon Sherrill Lincolnton 17:55.5

4 Cole Ferraro North Lincoln 18:00.8

5 Beck Classey East Lincoln 18:21.6

6 Coley Lippard North Lincoln 18:42.0

7 Jason Risse North Lincoln 18:45.7

8 Mason Hodges North Lincoln 18:47.8

9 Lucus Depasquale North Lincoln 18:50.1

10 Jonathan Rodriguez Lincolnton 19:08.3

11 Andrew Zink Lincoln Charter 19:10.2

12 Ryan Davin North Lincoln 19:13.7

13 Miguel Cabal Lincolnton 19:26.8

14 Josh Garmon West Lincoln 19:32.7

15 Derek Hord North Lincoln 19:36.7

16 John Grant East Lincoln 19:39.5

17 Kinser Hudson Lincoln Charter 19:43.8

18 David Reed Lincoln Charter 19:44.4

19 Jason Thomson North Lincoln 19:46.3

20 Tristan Brunner Lincolnton 19:55.5

Team Results

Team Top 5 places Top 5 times

1 North Lincoln 20 1:30.22.5

2 Lincolnton 66 1:37:19.5

3 East Lincoln 82 1:39:23.4

4 Lincoln Charter 83 1:39:27.6

5 West Lincoln 128 1:47:02.7

Girls individual results

Name Team Time

1 Chandler McCaslin North Lincoln 20:22.9

2 Michaela Gammon Lincoln Charter 20:55.4

3 Alyssa Galvin North Lincoln 21:55.3

4 Allison Goins North Lincoln 22:27.8

5 Anne Davin North Lincoln 23:08.0

6 Caity Born Lincoln Charter 23:10.3

7 Emily Elliott Lincoln Charter 23:28.4

8 Shay Rooney North Lincoln 23:25.3

9 Megan Gavel Lincoln Charter 23:29.3

10 Lily Teseniar North Lincoln 23:38.0

11 Alexa Beiberich West Lincoln 23:49.3

12 Shelby Fink North Lincoln 23:50.0

13 Kaitlyn Eaker West Lincoln 24:12.3

14 Megan Minaudo Lincoln Charter 24:21.0

15 Emma Lasarsky Lincoln Charter 24:24.0

16 Katie Sherwood North Lincoln 24:50.9

17 Grace Cary Lincoln Charter 24:56.8

18 Emma White East Lincoln 24:56.9

19 Grace Gantt West Lincoln 25:00.6

20 Jenna Jasinski Lincoln Charter 25:54.4

Team Results

Team Top 5 places Top 5 times

1 North Lincoln 21 1:51:19.5

2 Lincoln Charter 38 1:55:14.6

3 West Lincoln 84 2:06:54.9

4 Lincolnton 120 2:22:26.9

5 East Lincoln 124 2:22:48.8

Image courtesy of David Keever / LTN