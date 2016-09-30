Around Town — 9-30-16

FRIDAY

Camp

Camp McCall, located at 1040 Camp McCall Rd. in Bostic will host the Christ Church 2nd annual S.T.R.ON.G. Men’s event through Saturday. Please register at christnc.com or if you have any questions, email christchurchstrongmen@gmail.com.

Revival

Reeps Grove United Methodist, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Rd. in Vale will host revival with Scott Whitesides at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

BBQ

Boger City UMC, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton will host a BBQ sale from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Dine-in, drive thru, and carry out is available. Plates are $9 for adults and $5 for children. Also, pumpkins will be available for purchase at BCUMC Pumpkin Patch. Proceeds will benefit the church mission.

Festival

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a fall festival featuring vendors, food, and fun from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.

Breakfast

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a country breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the nursery, children’s and youth area renovations.

Revival

Dinner

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton will host a chicken pie, chicken dumpling and stew beef dinner beginning at 11 a.m. in the family life center. Music will be provided from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. For carry out order call (704) 735-2968.

SUNDAY

Community lunch

Crouse United Methodist Church, located at 3311 Crouse School Rd. in Crouse will host a country style steak, pintos, and cornbread community lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the building, renovation and maintenance fund. For more information call (704) 735-2443.

Revival

Reeps Grove United Methodist, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Road Vale will host revival with Scott Whitesides at 6 p.m.

Reunion

The Hebron United Methodist Church, located off Hwy. 27 West in Vale will host the Davis reunion at 1 p.m.

Homecoming

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located on Hwy 274 N. in Cherryville will celebrate 159 years of ministry at 10 a.m. Rev. Asher Panton, Assoc. Pastor of First Baptist Church of Gastonia will be guest speaker and special music will be provided by ‘The Trinity Quartet’. A covered dish meal will follow.

Reunion

The Marvin United Methodist Church, located at 2731 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host the Ritchie reunion. Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Animal Service

Rhyne Heights UMC, located at 520 Madison Street in Lincolnton is hosting a “Blessing of the Animals Service” at 3 p.m. All animals welcome. Please make sure all pets are secured by a leash, carrier, or other appropriate device.

Walk for Hunger

Rock Springs Campground in Denver will host Crop Walk for Hunger at 2 p.m. Registration will be held at 1:15 p.m. For more information please contact Bud or Jeanne Hawkins (704) 483-1694 or (704) 663-9004 cell.

Homecoming

Faith Baptist Church, located at 5194 Old Plank Road in Iron Station will celebrate Homecoming services beginning at 10 a.m. with a gospel concert featuring the ‘Pine Ridge Boys’ from Inman, S.C. followed by a message from Dr. Doug McClain from First Baptist Church of High Shoals. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.

Homecoming

New Hope Baptist Church, located in Vale will host a homecoming service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Chad Woods of Great Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Conover.

Monday

Revival

New Hope Baptist Church, located in Vale will host revival nightly through October 5th at 7 p.m.

4-H meeting

The Lincoln County 4-H will host a meeting from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. to promote and assist your favorite community service organization for ages 13 to 18 years of age.

Supper

The United Methodist Men of Reeps Grove United Methodist, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale will host a Poor Man’s Supper from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tickets are $7.