This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Cross-country
Lincoln County Championships at Highland Park
East Lincoln, Lincoln Charter, Lincolnton, North Lincoln, West Lincoln
Soccer
East Lincoln at Lincolnton 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.
Golf
West Lincoln at Cowans Ford
Thursday, Sept. 29
Volleyball
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson
Tennis
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill
East Lincoln at Lincolnton 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Volleyball
Bandys at Lincoln Charter
Football
Lincolnton at East Lincoln 7:30 p.m. (sportstalkguys.com)
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln 7:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Mooresville 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Newton-Conover 7:30 p.m. (sportstalkguys.com)
West Caldwell at Bandys 7:30 p.m.
Shelby at East Burke 7:30 p.m.
Crest at Chase 7:30 p.m.
Burns at East Rutherford 7:30 p.m.
Draughn at Kings Mountain 7:30 p.m.
Ashbrook at North Gaston 7:30 p.m. (sportstalkguys.com)
Forestview at Stuart Cramer 7:30 p.m.
Hunter Huss at South Point 7:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston 7:30 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom 7:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Watauga 7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Patton 7:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hibriten 7:30 p.m.
Lake Norman at Statesville 7:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Alexander Central 7:30 p.m.
West Iredell at South Iredell 7:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login