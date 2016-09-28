Portrayal of Scott shooting is suspect

Of all of the things we’ve learned in the week since the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott near UNC-Charlotte by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, one thing is abundantly clear — the media coverage of Scott’s death and the protests that followed has done more to feed the unrest that has rocked the city and has spread the wealth of misinformation that’s surrounding this case.

It now appears that the Facebook video shared by Scott’s daughter in the immediate aftermath of her father’s death, which claimed that he was just a peaceful man reading a book and not, for instance, a man who was smoking pot and playing with a handgun in front of the police, isn’t exactly factual. Certainly, Scott’s daughter was distraught, and that despair is something most of us will never know. But the way people, including people in the press, took her story as the gospel truth led directly to the small-scale riots that followed. The Charlotte Observer, for instance, led off a front-page story in its Sunday edition with a lengthy quote from Scott’s daughter’s video. Even then, it was clear that there were some very questionable statements made by Scott’s family about who Scott was and what sort of behavior might have been typical for him.

Many of the Charlotte protestors are calling for justice. We have to face the idea that it’s possible that justice has already been served.

The Scott case does not have any of the telltale signs of police brutality and misconduct like, for instance, the murder of Terence Crutcher in Oklahoma on Sept. 16. The Black Lives Matter organization and those on the far-left must recognize that not every case of a person being killed by a police officer, even an African-American person, is some sort of racially motivated, systemic killing. It’s not like Scott was some peace-loving hippie smoking a doobie in the parking lot of his apartment complex. He was a multiple convicted felon who served more than five years in prison in Texas for shooting and trying to kill another man. Less than a year ago, his wife filed a restraining order in Gaston County that said Scott punched their 8-year-old son in the head three times and threatened to kill both his wife and son.

We don’t have all of the facts in this case yet. But, unfortunately, Charlotte’s newspaper and television stations are playing into a narrative that hasn’t been proven one way or the other. And, from where we’re sitting, it looks like the story they’re telling is based almost entirely upon lies.