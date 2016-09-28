Obituaries — 9-28-16

David E. Johnson

David E. Johnson, 76, of Lincolnton, passed away September 22, 2016 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born on March 26, 1940 to the late Oscar and Margaret Johnson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He also retired after 25 years with CMC-Lincoln as a security guard.

In addition to his parents, he was in preceded in death by his wife, Jacquline Lynette Johnson, two sons, Terry Johnson, and Jimmy Dalton, four sisters, and one brother.

Mr. Johnson is survived by one daughter, Kendra Carver and husband Josh of Lincolnton; two sons, Mark Johnson and wife Dana of Lincolnton, Patrick Johnson of Dallas; three brothers, Calvin Johnson and wife Jan of Lincolnton, Johnny Johnson and wife Judy of Iron Station and Steve Johnson and wife Robin of Iron Station; three sisters, Sue Bush and husband Bobby of Atlanta, Tilda Smith and husband Tim of Iron Station, and Zelma Clippard of Maiden; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and one beloved pet, Pepe.

The family received friends Sunday, September 25, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church High Shoals. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. September 26, 2016 in the church sanctuary. Rev. Doug McClain and Rev. Charles Ingle officiated. Interment followed at High Shoals Memorial Gardens.

E. F. Drum Funeral Home of Lincolnton served the Johnson family. efdrumfuneralhome.com

Elizabeth Yates Navey

Elizabeth Yates Navey, age 76, of South Aspen Street in Lincolnton passed away Sunday, September 25, 2016.

Ms. Navey was born March 1, 1940 in Catawba County. She was the daughter of the late Cisero Victor Yates and Emma Pauline Helton Yates. She worked as a cook in a daycare.

Mrs. Navey will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.

Survived by her loving fiancée`, Kenneth Thomas of the home; three daughters, Debbie Black, Sharon Randles and Kathy Williams.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Navey family.

Charles Harmon Huss

Charles Harmon Huss, age 76, of 1682 Smith Farm Road in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, September 25, 2016.

His funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fuller officiating. Burial followed in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Huss was born July 26, 1940, in Ashe County, to the late Rev. H.O. Huss and Lilly Mae Carpenter Huss. He served in the United States Air Force during the presidential term of J.F. Kennedy, even having had the opportunity to drive Mr. Joseph Kennedy in a motorcade. He then later worked for the North Carolina Department of Corrections. Mr. Huss was a member of the NRA Golden Eagles.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Adcock Huss of the home; a daughter, Deborah Leigh Huss of Lincolnton; a son, Charles Eric Huss, and wife April, of Stanley; one granddaughter, Ashlee Huss; and special friend, “Leonard.”

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Huss family.

Joanna Maria Calore Grabinski

Joanna Maria Calore Grabinski, 78, of Denver passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2016 at her residence.

She was born on October 12, 1937 in Belmont, Mass. and was the daughter of the late Placido and Josephine Paris Calore, and wife of the late Thomas Joseph Grabinski. She was a very active member at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Denver, working with Christian Ministries and delivering Meals on Wheels. She also was a member of the Red Hat Ladies.

Survivors include two daughters, Beth Orcutt DeWitt and husband Michael of Midlothian, Va., and Lisa Ann Dillow of Lincolnton; four grandchildren, Matthew and Kelsey DeWitt, Shana Ann (Jerris Lobdell) and Spencer Lamar Tucker.

A funeral mass was held Tuesday, September 27, 2016, at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Denver. The family received friends Monday, September 26, 2016, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092 and / or American Cancer Association, 1901 Brunswick Ave, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

James Funeral Home in Huntersville is serving the Grabinski family.

Grady Roy Parker

Rev. Grady Roy Parker, age 83, of Lincolnton passed away Monday, September 26, 2016 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born April 27, 1933 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Luke Dewitt Parker and Laura A. Williams Parker.

Pastor Grady married the love of his life, Peggy Starr Parker in 1951, and they shared over 60 wonderful years together before her death. He worked in the furniture industry until he surrendered to the call to preach in 1967. Pastor Grady began serving in 1968 at Antioch Baptist Church in Lincolnton and ministered there for five years. In 1972, he founded New Life Baptist Church in Lincolnton, and pastored there for over 30 years. After his retirement, he served as interim pastor for numerous churches. Pastor Grady leaves an eternal legacy of many lives touched for the glory of God. Prior to preaching, he used his talents for full-time music ministry and sang in many Gospel Quartets.

In addition to his parents, Pastor Grady was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Starr Parker; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carrie Lee and “Hub” Crowe; two brothers, Kenneth and Cecil Parker; two sisters, Betty Peach and Margaret Parker.

He is survived by two sons, Randy Parker and wife Sheila of Dalton, Ga., Stephen Parker and wife Angel of Lincolnton; two daughters, Sandy Shoffner and husband Alan of Maiden, Glenda Goodson and husband Chad of Maiden; thirteen grandchildren, Erin and Dean Aston, Luke and Kristian Shoffner, Carrie Parker, Ethan Parker, Jonathan and Mary Goodson, Andrew and Kasey Goodson, Lacy Goodson, Kasey and Seth Flowers, Kiley Parker, Karson Parker, Grace and Gabrielle Parker, Whitney and Jeff Williams; ten great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Jacob Aston, Landon, London, and Logan Shoffner, Mason, Cooper, and Scarlet Goodson, Hunter and Hayley Williams; brother, Jeff Parker of Maiden; sister, Mattie Lee Beal of Maiden; sister-in-law, Virginia Queen and husband Tom of Maiden; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be held on today, September 28, 2016 at 4 p.m. at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden with Pastor Friends officiating. Music was always a big part of Pastor Grady’s life. The family invites anyone who would like to sing in the choir to meet in the choir room at the church by 3:45 p.m.

Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today from 1 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service and other times at the home of Stephen Parker.

Memorials may be made to Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute, 1455 Gilliam Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Parker family

Cathy Diane Shoemaker Hill

Cathy Diane Shoemaker Hill, age 63 of Newton, passed away Monday, September 26, 2016 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.

Born July 23, 1953 she was the daughter of the Eva May Hager Garner and the late Howard Shoemaker. She and her husband, Michael are the owner and operators of Butcher Boys Restaurant in Denver. In addition to her father, nephew Allen Wills and niece Cindy Leach preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are husband of 41 years, Michael Lee Hill of the home; two daughters, Marci Rowe of Lincolnton, Abby Brant and husband Josh of Charlotte; mother, Eva Garner of Lexington; one sister; Judy Gaddy of Swansboro; two grandsons, Payton Rowe and Carson Rowe; one granddaughter, Marlee Rowe; her family & friends at Butcher Boys.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 4 p.m. at Christian Tours with Rev. Mitchell Rash and Jason Devine officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 29, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Maiden.

Memorials may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main St. #204, Damascus, MD 20872.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Hill family.

William Sylvanus Holt

William Sylvanus Holt, 85, of Maiden died September 25, 2016.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Holt family.

Robert Mays

Robert Martin Mays, 51, of Maiden died September 25, 2016.

Private serves will be held at a later date.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Mays family.

Pamela ‘Pam’ Houston Epps

Pamela “Pam” Houston Epps, 55, of Conover passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2016 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

A memorial service will be held October 1, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Eastern Sky Church of God in Newton. The family will receive friends October 1, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Eastern Sky Church of God.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Epps family.

Barbara Helen Henderson

Barbara Helen Henderson, 53, of Gastonia died September 24, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on September 30, 2016 at 1st Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends September 30, 2016 immediately following the ceremony at the church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Henderson family.

Grace Zat Farley Connor

Grace Zat Farley Connor, 83, died September 22, 2016.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until noon today at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden. A service will follow at noon in the chapel of Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Southview Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Vale.

Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden is serving the Connor family.

Donald Fay Pridmore

Donald Fay Pridmore, 70, of Iron Station died September 26, 2016.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Pridmore family.