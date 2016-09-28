New Chick-Fil-A set for grand opening in Denver

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Local franchise owner Shannon Holland will celebrate the grand opening of Denver’s first Chick-Fil-A restaurant Thursday. The restaurant, located next to Highway 73 between Highway 16 and Highway 16 Business, will bring approximately 80 new jobs to the area.

“My team members and I can’t wait to welcome our guests,” Holland said. “We’re not just in the chicken business, we’re in the people business. Our goal is to provide a remarkable experience for every customer, every time, by serving food our guests can truly feel good about eating, providing sincere hospitality and being a good neighbor in the Denver community.”

Chick-Fil-A, in a continued tradition of partnering with organizations that work to enrich education and literacy, will be collecting new and gently used children’s books today and Thursday from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. The donated books will be housed at St. James Elementary School as a free library exchange, allowing anyone to take a book after replacing it with one of their own.

“I personally have a passion for reading,” Holland said. “I 100 percent fully stand behind the importance of reading, not only for education, but also enjoyment purposes as well. I love the fact that all of the books in the book house are going to come from friends and supporters of Chick-Fil-A and that the books will be donated by those who have a passion for making an impact on children’s lives. Each new Chick-Fil-A that is built is given one of these book houses and the record is over 1,000 donations. I would love to beat that record and know that there are over 1,000 books for children to come read and enjoy in my community.”

The books will be placed in a nearly three-foot-high “Book House” built from reclaimed wood and donated by the Chick-Fil-A Foundation. The “Book House” was crafted by a woodworker with A Better Way Ministries, who has handwritten the story of his battle to overcome addiction on the inside of the structure. Since 2014, Chick-Fil-A has collected more than 21,500 books that were donated to 132 local organizations in 37 states and Washington D.C.

Holland expects customers to begin lining up outside the new restaurant as early as Wednesday morning for a chance to win free Chick-Fil-A meals for a year. The family-friendly overnight “First 100” party kicks off 24 hours in advance of the grand opening and the first 100 eligible adults in line win a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-Fil-A meals. The prize includes 52 meals, each consisting of a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and a medium beverage.

“It’s a very interactive event,” Holland said. “It’s a great fellowship opportunity. Those who show up will get to sample different menu items and will be treated to all kinds of games and activities. People will get to hang out with their friends and neighbors and the community will come together all because of their excitement and support of Chick-Fil-A. It’s really cool, the parking lot will be full of tents and people love being a part of something so exciting within their community.”

The “First 100” tradition goes back more than 12 years and Chick-Fil-A has given away nearly $27 million in free food through 2015. The first 100 adults — age 18 and over with identification who reside in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant — will be awarded the prize. A complete listing of eligible zip codes and rules can be found at www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations/Openings.

The new Denver Chick-Fil-A restaurant will feature a vintage-inspired interior, including a large gathering table made from reclaimed wood and subway tiles and light fixtures made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles and peach baskets. The restaurant will also include a two-story interactive indoor play area for children and free Wi-Fi. The dining room will seat 120 people and there will also be additional outdoor patio seating.

The grand opening is set for 6 a.m. Thursday. The restaurant is located at 7267 Highway 73 in Denver.

Image courtesy of Contributed