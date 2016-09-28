Mustang runners participate in Be the Match 5K

Staff report

The East Lincoln cross-country team participated in the Be the Match 5K run in Davidson over this past weekend.

The race was to help raise money and awareness for people that have battled different types of diseases and are in need of a transplant.

The Mustang cross-country team helped with the race and also ran in the race, representing two former East Lincoln students. Gabrielle Villireal, who defeated cancer and Miranda Eckard, who passed in 2012. “The team represented a true miracle in Gabrielle,” said East Lincoln coach Melvin Morrison. “She gives everyone who has cancer hope.”

Morrison met Villireal six years ago, and watched her become cancer free. “She is an inspiration to all of us,” Morrison said.

The race raised over $20,000.00. The results of the race are listed below.

Men’s results:

1 Devin Williams – Davidson 18:16

2 Olivia Humphrey – East Lincoln 20:48

3 Bryston Walker – East Lincoln 19:02

4 Noah Lesser – East Lincoln 19:05

5 Jonas Guffey – East Lincoln 19:08

Women’s results:

1 Doreen McCormich – Charlotte 20:26

2 Olivia Humphrey – East Lincoln 20:48

3 Sumtzer Meryl – Davidson 20:54

4 Allison Farar – East Lincoln Middle 24:28

5 Sydney Kieser – Denver 24:46