McClain to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Staff report

Xavier McClain of Lincolnton has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl i Jacksonville, Florida.

The all-star game features top high school seniors that competed in combines at various NFL stadiums or other training sites across the country as well as other highly rated prospects. Players from 39 states will participate in the game which takes place on January 14 at 1 p.m. at EverBank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game will be carried by the nem Impact Football Network and live streamed across the country.

McClain has run for 743 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wolves through the first five games of the season, averaging 12 yards per carry. He was selected from over 6,750 players across the United States that competed in combines.