Local football standouts recognized

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

North Lincoln picked up their first win of the year last Friday night, while East Lincoln cruised to their fifth consecutive victory to start the season.

The Knights defeated North Iredell 35-19, making them 8-0 all-time against the Raiders. The Mustangs beat Bandys for the sixth straight time.

Lincolnton and West Lincoln had the week off, and will be back in action this Friday against conference opponents.

With the Knights and the Mustangs giving Lincoln county a 2-0 record for the week, there were plenty of contributors on each side of the ball to lead the two teams to wins.

Each week, certain players have performances that make them stand out to their coaches and teammates. For North Lincoln, Ethan Hicks had his best offensive game of the season.

The senior wingback ran for 113 yards on just seven carries against North Iredell, and also caught a pass from quarterback Reed McRorie that covered thirty yards.

On defense for the Knights, middle linebacker C.J. Duemmer played a big role in helping the North Lincoln defense hold the Raiders to just 160 yards of total offense.

The senior recorded 11 tackles in the game and assisted on two more. Duemmer also had a sack.

For East Lincoln, quarterback Marcus Graham continues to progress and be more comfortable in the offense. The sophomore ran for the Mustangs first two touchdowns, form 14 and 12 yards out.

Graham followed that by throwing for a pair of second quarter touchdowns. First, he connected with Sidney Dollar from 33 yards out, then Graham found Cameron Dollar on a 20-yard scoring toss.

He finished the game with 125 yards rushing on six carries, and 211 yards through the air on nine of 15 passing.

For the Mustang defense, which has been super all season, defensive end Ryan Matz had one of his best games of the year. The junior had 13 tackles against Bandys, including two for loss. Mazt also recorded a sack.

Others: Steven Jackson (NL), running back, ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in last Friday’s win over North Iredell. Nathan Powell (NL), running back, ran for two touchdowns for the Knights. Cameron Dollar (EL), wide receiver, had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Mustangs win over Bandys.