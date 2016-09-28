Lincoln Theatre Guild to stage ‘Charlotte’s Web’

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Theatre Guild will stage the timeless classic “Charlotte’s Web” this weekend while Becca DeGregory makes her directing debut on the Lincoln Cultural Center stage.

DeGregory has been surrounded by the theatre community all her life. Her father, Pete, currently serves as president-elect of the Lincoln Theatre Guild and her mother, April, serves on the board of directors as well.

“I was thinking about it earlier and I got teary-eyed just thinking about this whole process coming to an end,” DeGregory said. “It has been such an amazing experience, better than I could have ever imagined. I’ve learned so much from these young actors. Seeing that passion and that drive just puts those same qualities back into me. Seeing them want to learn makes me want to help them learn and it inspires me to show them all that I know. It’s just been really inspiring and such a fantastic experience.”

DeGregory credits not only the cast, but everyone involved with the production of the show for helping make her first experience as director a memorable one. Auditions were held in July and the entire crew has worked tirelessly through the summer to recreate one of the great novels in American literature.

“Auditions went well, we had a whole bunch of people come out,” DeGregory said. “A lot of very talented people auditioned and we actually casted everybody that showed up. They were just all so good that I couldn’t turn anybody down. I was just really looking for excitement, I didn’t care if it was their first time or their 100th time, I just wanted to see that passion and that excitement for being on stage and that’s exactly what I got. There are a lot of young actors and I wish I had half of their passion at such a young age. It has really been amazing to watch.”

Caitlin Hager landed the lead role as Charlotte and her presence on the stage has left quite an impression on DeGregory.

“She is very calm and well-mannered,” DeGregory said. “I think of Charlotte as a very motherly figure, she takes care of Wilbur and the other farm animals and off the bat I saw that from Caitlin. She’s been a huge help to the other kids and she found the ones who auditioned for the first time and has really been showing them the ropes. Even before she read for the part she just took on that persona as soon as she walked into the room.”

The other leading role of Wilbur will be played by Adam Phillips who, according to DeGregory, has exemplified that excitement that is so essential to this production.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work with him in two other productions,” DeGregory said. “He’s just so full of energy and so curious and creative. That’s really what Wilbur embodies is just this curious and exciting role and that’s Adam to a tee.”

Some of the other performers include Anna Claire Whitesides as Fern and Christopher Hager as Templeton. The youngest performer in the show is seven and the oldest is an actor in his 50’s.

“It’s just amazing to see them all kind of mesh together,” DeGregory said. “The oldest ones hang out with the youngest and teach them and the younger ones inspire the older ones to be more exciting and energetic. It’s just really wonderful to watch.”

DeGregory said it’s been a challenge trying to portray human actors as animals in a way that feels authentic.

“It’s been tough because we’ve got people playing the animal roles,” DeGregory said. “We’ve been trying to find ways that as soon as they walk out on stage we want people to think ‘Oh, she’s a bird,’ or ‘Oh, he’s a pig.’ The way that they move their arms or they move their legs and they kind of shake. We’ve got our goslings and they come out with their hands on their hips and they kind of flap their elbows the whole time that they’re out there. That was something that we really had to work on, showing the difference between the person walking out on stage and the person playing that animal.”

The show will open Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Timken Performance Hall at the Lincoln Cultural Center, at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. Sunday’s matinee performance will begin at 3 p.m. and the show will run again Oct. 7-9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Visit www.lincolntheatreguild.com for more information.

“It is such a classic tale and everybody’s read it before,” DeGregory said. “I want the audience to see Wilbur and that’s the Wilbur that they think of in their head. I also want them to learn the lesson that’s taught in the script. Friendship in not one sided and I hope that we portray that to the audience in way that’s done well.”

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman