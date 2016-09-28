Four new subdivisions proposed for East Lincoln

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The eastern end of Lincoln County has grown steadily in recent years and the most significant boom in development to date could be on the horizon.

Four separate subdivisions, totaling approximately 700 new homes, have been proposed for the Catawba Springs Township in East Lincoln. Lincoln County has scheduled four community involvement meetings in the coming weeks at the East Lincoln Community Center for each proposed development.

“Certainly we see continued growth and continued interest in this area,” Lincoln County zoning administrator Randy Hawkins said. “Lincoln County had sort of been like an undiscovered territory that has been discovered now. This growth had started to happen before the recession and then the recession just put the brakes on everything and now it’s finally picking back up. The new Highway 16 has been a game-changer in relation to our proximity to Charlotte and then there’s Lincoln County’s reputation for having relatively low taxes and good schools.”

Hawkins expects a public hearing in front of the planning board and Board of Commissioners to take place on Nov. 7. He said it’s unusual to have four proposed developments up for discussion all at the same time.

“This is certainly one of the busiest years we’ve had in terms of major development proposals,” Hawkins said. “We typically have concerns about traffic, schools and utilities and certainly these four developments being proposed at the same time will raise some concerns about the cumulative effect of all four.”

The first community involvement meeting will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss Hawthorne Development Group’s request to rezone 73.4 acres from residential transitional and single-family residential to planned development-residential. The property, which borders Triangle Circle, Rufus Road and Airlie Parkway, would contain up to 180 single-family homes.

Robert Davis will serve as the representative for three of the four proposed developments, including Hawthorne, through the land acquisition and entitlement process. He serves as the direct connection between the developers and county officials.

Davis said the Hawthorne development, if approved, would become known as Brookdale and would be developed in three phases. He expects that the project would begin within the next year, but would likely take four to five years for a complete build out.

The subdivision would consist of two different lot sizes with homes ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet, depending on the number of stories at each residence. The homes on the smaller lots are expected to market for around $225,000-$275,000 and the larger lots will likely sell between $295,000-$375,000.

The second community involvement meeting is scheduled for Thursday regarding Queen City Land, LLC, and its request to rezone 35.2 acres from single-family residential and general industrial to planned development-residential. The proposed development would contain approximately 72 single-family, age-restricted homes. The property is located on the south side of Natalie Commons Drive about 1,000 feet west of Highway. 16 Business.

The Natalie Commons subdivision, if approved, would become known as Laurelwood and Davis expects that the first homes would likely be completed by October 2017. The homes are expected to be approximately 2,500 square feet and the estimated price would come in at around $350,000. The development would be subject to the Housing for Older Persons Act (HOPA), meaning that at least 80 percent of the occupied units must be occupied by at least one person who is 55 years of age or older. The remaining 20 percent can be occupied by a person younger than 55, but not under the age of 45.

Queen City Land has made an additional request for the rezoning of 66.7 acres from general business and single-family residential to planned development-residential. The subdivision would house up to 200 single-family detached homes on property located on the west side of Highway 16 Business about 800 feet north of Hagers Hollow Drive. A community involvement meeting for the proposal will be held on Oct. 11.

The development, if approved, would become known as Glenwood and would be built in five phases. The square footage of the homes will range from 1,500-2,500 square feet and the houses would market for around $175,000-$225,000.

The final community involvement meeting will be held on Oct. 12 to discuss the proposal by RHH Land Investors, LLC, to rezone 81.2 acres from transitional residential to planned development-residential. The property, located on the west side of Little Egypt Road about 3,600 feet south of Optimist Club Road, would contain up to 230 single-family detached homes.

All four community involvement meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The East Lincoln Community Center is located at 8160 Optimist Club Road in Denver.