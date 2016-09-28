Elaine Jenkins run for county seat inspired by desire for change

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

When Elaine Jenkins filed to run for a seat on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, she wasn’t merely looking for something to do with her time after retiring from 38 years in education. She has always been politically active and knew that she would at some point dive into the world of government.

“My father was a World War II veteran and my parents were very patriotic,” she said. “They influenced my political awareness at an early age.”

Claude and Hazel DeMars encouraged communication and conversation at the family dinner table.

“There were three topics that came up every night,” Jenkins said. “First of all, we talked about how our days went, the second was politics. The third was history. I don’t know how many families communicate like that today.”

Jenkins, a Democrat, said those early years at home have helped shape her philosophy today. She also realized early on in her career that the family dynamic in the country was changing. The gathering at the dinner table for many families had changed over time.

“I believe that when we can’t debate an issue or challenge ideas that we are truly in trouble,” she said. “A respectful discussion about an issue by opposing sides is one of the most healthy exchanges you can have. We all have a voice and we all deserve to be heard.”

Born in Tennessee but identifying with Charlotte as her hometown, she met her husband, Bill Jenkins, when they were both rookie teachers at W.C. Friday Middle School in Dallas. Their son, Brad, is married and calls Raleigh his home.

“A principal hired us about two weeks apart,” she said. “We were married in 1975. We don’t have grandchildren yet, but we are hopeful.”

The late Armand Mando, the principal who hired her for her first teaching jobs, had a profound effect on her life.

“He served as my mentor,” Jenkins said. “He was mentioned in the dedication of my dissertation. He was very special to me and someone who encouraged women into striving for leadership positions.”

Jenkins and her family moved to Denver from Gastonia in the spring of 2000 when she was offered a position as the county’s first high school director. She later moved into senior leadership. She has served as an educator in multiple capacities. She quickly entered the administrative field and has served as an assistant principal, principal, high school director, associate superintendent and interim superintendent while also serving collegiately as an assistant professor of graduate education at Wingate University and as an adjunct professor at UNC-Charlotte and Gardner-Webb University.

Jenkins has worked extensively with budgets and in management. She said she feels her experience will fit well with county government.

“I can break down a budget,” she said. “I can manage personnel in just about any capacity you can think of. I enjoy solving problems and listening to people. I think that most people just want to be heard. They don’t want to be dismissed. Listening to others shows respect and it goes a long way in resolving conflict.”

Like her fellow Democratic candidate Neil Underwood, Jenkins said she identifies as fiscally conservative and liberal on social issues.

Looking to the future, she sees the most important issue for Lincoln County as the recruitment of industry.

“Growth in the east is a monster issue but I think that we have to take care of everything around us so that we aren’t blindsided,” she said. “We need to engage the public into participating in citizen groups. Many of these people are brilliant and we need to be listening to them. It’s easy to be obsessed about building beautiful new homes on beautiful properties. We need to be obsessed and relentless about attracting business to Lincoln County.”

Jenkins said watching the career paths of the parents of students change in her career from the textile mills and furniture factories that don’t exist anymore to highly technical industrial positions allowed her to put into perspective what has to be done.

“There are technical careers that are paying as much or more than a four-year college degree,” she said. “Technical education is expensive but it places us in a wonderful position to say to these companies, ‘look at what we are teaching our kids.’”

Jenkins said the imprint of Lincoln County needs to reflect growth, quality education and prosperity to the outside. Having seen the influence of overcrowded schools, she said the county must invest in education. She said a lack of money for supplies, technology and strained teacher/student ratios re immediate challenges that must be addressed.

“So, what are we doing to make our community more attractive to industry that is looking at Lincoln County as a potential home? That is what needs to be answered,” she said. “It starts with our schools and we need to provide that infrastructure that makes a business want to be a part of our community. If a company wants to relocate a family to Lincoln County, we need for them, even at a glance, to want to be here.”

Jenkins knows that for a Democrat to be elected onto a board that has been an all-Republican affair for nearly two decades would be a feat. With current chair Cecilia Martin defeated in the primary, she would be the only woman.

“I’m used to that dynamic and I’m fine with it and I even embrace it,” she said. “I’ve been in meetings where there were 95 percent men for my entire career. I learned how to make myself heard and I developed good working relationships. I am privileged to be voted in, I am elected in just like every one of them. My voice is just as respected in the community by virtue of the votes I received. Hopefully, voters choose their candidates based on their skill set, their stance on the issues and not gender or race.”

Jenkins is a member of Unity Presbyterian Church of Denver. She has served on the advisory board for Carolinas Healthcare System, past president of Kiwanis Club of Lincoln County and the Lincoln County Education Foundation, among other groups.

There will be at least two new commissioners on the board after November’s election. Chairwoman Cecelia Martin was defeated in the Republican Party primary and Commissioner Alex Patton isn’t seeking re-election.

Image courtesy of Phil Perry