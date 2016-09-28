Educating the Future: Union Elementary principal Heather Houser

Special to LTN

Heather Houser, principal of Union Elementary School since 2011, is a 1998 graduate of Maiden High School and a graduate of UNC-Asheville and Gardner-Webb University. She joined Lincoln County Schools in 2011 when she was named principal at Union Elementary. In 2015-16, she was named the Principal of the Year for LCS and led Union Elementary School to be named a North Carolina Reward School. This designation is given to the top performing Title One schools in North Carolina.

“I love the size of our school,” Houser said. “We are able to get to know all of our students, their interests, and their abilities which enables us to build trusting relationships with all of our families. LCS will always be special to me because they gave me my first principalship opportunity. The administration and staff at Union have always supported my vision and encouraged me to think outside the box as long as the students’ best interests were at the center of every decision.”

Houser also shared some advice with students.

“Students in LCS are very fortunate to be a part of a system that continuously searches for the best programs and practices, recruits high qualified staff that are student focused, and is committed to challenging students as well as providing a nurturing environment,” she said. “Never settle for average. Push through times of difficulty. Always believe in yourself, and remember, a test score does not define you.”

Houser has many hobbies and interests outside of school. She is married to Caine Houser and has two children, Cooper and Cannyn, both students at Union. She loves to run races with her “morning running girls” and also enjoys going to her son’s travel baseball games and watching her daughter at cheer competitions. She just finished “ The 5 Love Languages” by Gary Chapman and is now reading “ Growing Up Social: Raising Relational Kids in a Screen-Driven World” by Gary Chapman and Arlene Pellicane.

“LCS is an amazing place to work because the leaders are family focused,” Houser said. “They understand that many of us have families and encourage us to keep our own families as a priority. LCS leaders also respect, appreciate and support employees. When we need assistance for anything, we never have to go through multiple secretaries or wait for days for a return call. All employees can call our leadership directly and have an open and honest discussion without waiting. I love working for LCS because we are truly one big family that supports each other.”

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LCS