East Lincoln’s Dollar, Maiden’s Farley selected to play in Shrine Bowl

Staff report

Cameron Dollar of East Lincoln and Caleb Farley of Maiden have been selected to play in this year’s Shrine Bowl.

Dollar, a 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound wide receiver has caught 26 passes for 492 yards and 9 touchdowns through the Mustangs first five games of the season. The senior had 299 yards receiving and seven touchdowns against Christ the King School of Huntersville on August 26.

Farley is a 6-foot-3-inch, 185 pound quarterback for the Blue Devils. The senior has completed 47 of 72 pass attempts (65%) for 809 yards and eleven touchdowns through five games this season. He has already eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark rushing, gaining 1,079 yards on 65 carries and 18 rushing touchdowns. Farley is averaging 16.6 yards per carry.

Other area players selected to this year’s Shrine Bowl are wide receiver Jayden Borders of Shelby, linebacker Justin Foster and defensive back DeQuondre Wilson of Crest, defensive back Jarius Cotton of Hibriten and defensive back Chris Ingram of Mooresville.

The Shrine Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.