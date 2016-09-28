Criminal Charges — 9-28-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Christopher Douglas Brown, 25, of 1326 Handy Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 22 with one count of communicating threats.
- Amanda Rachael Mainville, 26, of 9104 Gatwick in Charlotte was charged on Sept. 22 with one count of failure to appear. A $715 cash bond was set.
- Angela Lingerfelt Juarez, 43, of 3299 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 22 with one count of failure to appear. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Nathaniel Rolland Gilbo, 28, of 2705 Philadelphia Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 22 with one count of second degree trespassing.
- Teresa Shipes Hoyle, 28, of 2774 Hudson Poultry Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Sept. 23 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Darren Scott Dugger, 32, of 2774 Hudson Poultry Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Sept. 23 with one count of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age.
- Jonathan Neal Elliot, 38, of 5584 NC Hwy. 182 in Cherryville was charged on Sept. 23 with one count of assault on minor under 12. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Jamie Lynn Reep, 24, of 338 Turner St. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 23 with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $597.50 bond was set.
- Alison Marie Kinley, 33, of 2324 Arrow Dr. in Hickory was charged on Sept. 23 was charged with six counts of order for arrest or failure to appear, five counts of failure to appear, two counts each of fictitious name or false address on license application, and fictitious information to officer, one count each of trafficking in stolen identities, driving while license revoked, driving with no motor vehicle registration, fictitious title or car tag, displaying another license as own, identity theft, and possession of stolen goods. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- Morgan Lynne Westbrook, 23, of 1728 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 23 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Martin Hoyle Drye, 52, of 4134 Red Oak Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Sept. 24 with two counts of communicating threats. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Dawson Hudson French, 20, of 8267 Paytons Point Ln. in Denver was charged on Sept. 24 with one count of failure to appear.
- Kenneth Allen Davis III, 24, of 403 Hawks Landing in Gastonia was charged on Sept. 24 with one count of injury to personal property. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Richard Kory Barton, 24, of 1408 Robbins Dr. in Lenoir was charged on Sept. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Kelly Baker Romero, 47, of 5136 US Highway 301 N. in Elm City was charged on Sept. 25 with five counts of failure to appear and one count of probation violation. A $500 secured bond was set.
