County cross-country championships today

Staff report

The Lincoln County Cross-Country Championship will be held today at Highland Drive Park in Lincolnton. All five high schools in the county are scheduled to participate in the event.

Some runners to watch for are Brian Risse and Austin Hilburn of North Lincoln. Those two, along with Lincolnton’s Brandon Sherrill are some of the favorites to win the event. Also, North Lincoln’s Jackson Cathey, who has been nursing an injury, could be in the mix.

The Knights and the Wolves should battle for the team championship.

On the girl’s side, Michaela Gammon of Lincoln Charter, Chandler McCaslin of North Lincoln and Olivia Humphrey of East Lincoln are the individual favorites.

The Lady Eagles and the Lady Knights are the favorites for the girl’s team championship.

The boy’s race will get underway at 4:30 p.m., and the girl’s race will follow at approximately 5:15 p.m.