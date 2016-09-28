Convicted drug dealer facing more charges

Staff report

A Lincolnton man currently awaiting trial on charges that he sold cocaine to undercover detectives was served with warrants for 14 more felony charges on Thursday.

Paul Richard Walton, Jr., 36, of 1014 East Catawba Street, was charged by the Lincolnton Police Department with two counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of delivering cocaine, two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, conspiracy to sell marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and continuing criminal enterprise of drug offenses.

“The Lincolnton Police Department has developed a case showing Paul Walton as a major distributor of controlled substances in Lincolnton, specifically in the Oaklawn community,” Lt. Jason Munday said, according to a press release. “Part of this case shows the hierarchy of the enterprise with Walton distributing various amounts of illegal narcotics with other known associates. We can show a pattern, chain of command and a monetary trail of profit, all leading back to Walton. We are planning to arrest his known associates in the near future.”

Walton was initially jailed under a $1 million bond, which was reduced to $350,000. His bond was raised to $450,000 after Thursday’s charges were filed.

Walton’s mother and brother were arrested in connection with his alleged drug operation earlier in September.

Walton has prior felony convictions for multiple counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, multiple counts of possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, multiple counts of sell/deliver crack cocaine and accessory after the fact of a felony. Walton also has prior misdemeanor convictions for failure to stop for a blue light and siren, second degree trespass, possession of marijuana, injury to personal property, disorderly conduct, multiple counts of resisting a public officer and several traffic offenses. Walton is currently awaiting trial for multiple felony counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy and habitual felon. All of Walton’s prior criminal convictions and pending cases are in Lincoln County. Walton has served multiple prison sentences in the North Carolina Department of Corrections, including sentences from 1998-2001, 2004-2006 and 2010-2014. Walton has been sentenced to community corrections or probation in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

