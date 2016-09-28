Unbeaten Wolves, Mustangs headline Friday’s schedule

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

When Lincolnton visits East Lincoln this Friday night, it will be the first time that the two teams have ever met this late in the season with both being undefeated.

There have been many times that either the Wolves or the Mustangs came into the game unbeaten, but only one other time have they both come in with a perfect record.

In 1994, both East Lincoln and Lincolnton were 1-0 when they met in the second week of the season. The Mustangs had beaten West Lincoln 17-3 in their opener, while the Wolves had defeated South Point by a score of 41-13.

Lincolnton won that week-two meeting 40-17, and went on to a 13-2 record and a 2A state runner-up finish to Wallace-Rose Hill.

The closest the two teams have been to being undefeated at this point of the season came in 1981. The Wolves came in with a perfect 5-0 record, with wins over West Lincoln, Mooresville, Maiden, Alexander Central and Wilkes Central.

East Lincoln had wins over Bandys, North Iredell, West Lincoln, Mooresville and Alexander Central. The Mustangs only loss coming into the meeting with their rival was a week-two 12-6 loss to Maiden.

East Lincoln, who had won three straight games by shutout, fell to the Wolves in that 1981 meeting by a score of 20-14.

Other significant games between the two schools include their first ever meeting in 1974. Lincolnton, who came in 1-1, defeated the 2-0 Mustangs 20-7. East Lincoln had defeated Bunker Hill and Maiden in their first two games that season, while the Wolves had beaten Bunker Hill, but lost to Maiden.

Three years later, the Mustangs got their first ever win over Lincolnton, a 13-0 shutout on the road to open the 1977 season.

The 1980 Wolves opened the season with a 32-0 win over East Lincoln, and went on to a 10-0 regular season. That season, Lincolnton lost 34-22 to Crest in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

In 1988 the Mustangs, led by head coach Craig Kiser, were a perfect 8-0 when they hosted the 5-3 Wolves. Lincolnton pulled off the upset that night in an epic 7-6 defensive battle.

The Wolves had 4-0 starts in 1989, 1990 and 1991, but suffered losses before they played East Lincoln in each of those seasons.

The Mustangs opened the 1973 season 5-0, shutting out each of their first five opponents. But that was still one year prior to the first scheduled game between Lincolnton and East Lincoln.

The Wolves started 4-0 in 2005, but picked up a loss to Shelby prior to their meeting with the Mustangs. East Lincoln had a 4-0 start in 2000, beating Lincolnton in the third week by a score of 34-14.

The Mustangs were also undefeated in 2012, 2014 and 2015 when they faced the Wolves, winning all three of those meetings.

In 2012, the 6-0 East Lincoln team defeated Lincolnton 13-8. Then in 2014, the 5-0 Mustangs outscored the Wolves 49-27 in the only afternoon game ever played in the series. And last year, East Lincoln was 5-0 when they beat Lincolnton 40-21 on their way to a 14-1 season.

The Mustangs finished with perfect seasons in 2012 and 2014, winning 2A state titles.

The teams have met three times in the playoffs, all since 2007. That season, the Wolves hosted East Lincoln in the 2A Western Regional championship game. Lincolnton came out on top 21-13, and went on to defeat South Columbus the following week in the state championship game.

The Mustangs have won the last two postseason meetings. In 2008, East Lincoln won the second round meeting in Denver by a score of 24-7, on their way to a 2A state runner-up finish to Reidsville.

Then in 2014, the 13-0 Mustangs beat the Wolves 35-14 on their way to the 2A state championship.

The winner in each of the head to head playoff matchups had also won the regular season meeting.

There is a lot of history between these two teams. Lincolnton won 10 of the first 11 meetings, and 21 of the first 23. East Lincoln has won the last five contests, and nine of the last 13. While the Wolves lead the all-time series 31-14, the Mustangs have closed the gap a bit over the last decade.

Since 2005, the two teams have combined to play in 10 2A Western Regional championship games and six state championship games.

Both teams have two state titles to their credit, and there is reason to believe that win or lose, the Mustangs and the Wolves could make deep playoff runs once again.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo