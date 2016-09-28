Lincolnton number 2, East Lincoln fifth in AP poll

The Lincolnton Wolves and the East Lincoln Mustangs are once again ranked in this week’s Associated Press state 2A poll.

Lincolnton remains ranked number two in the state behind Shelby. The Golden Lions received all 15 first place votes, and collected 150 points.

The Wolves are followed by eastern powers Clinton and Reidsville, then East Lincoln comes in at number five.

Newton-Conover, who suffered their first loss of the season last Friday at West Caldwell, fell out of the top ten.

Shelby (15) (6-0) 150 Lincolnton (5-0) 126 Clinton (5-0) 124 Reidsville (5-0) 103 East Lincoln (5-0) 96 Edenton – Holmes (5-1) 54 Monroe (4-2) 40 Northeastern (4-1) 26 East Duplin (5-1) 25 Mountain Heritage (5-1) 20

Others receiving 10 or more points: Bunn (5-1) 18, Newton-Conover (4-1) 16.