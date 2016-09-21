Unox, Inc. to relocate U.S. headquarters to Lincoln County

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved an industrial development incentive grant during Monday evening’s meeting that will bring the world’s largest commercial oven manufacturing company to Lincoln County.

Unox, Inc., headquartered in Italy, will relocate its United States headquarters to Lincoln County from Newtown, Pennsylvania. The company is present in more than 100 countries and is the top producer for commercial ovens sold worldwide each year.

“The Unox investment in Lincoln County represents the significant confidence that they have in the Lincoln County community, as well as the state of North Carolina,” Lincoln Economic Development Association Executive Director Cliff Brumfield said. “They bring not only a new brand, but a new sector for our industrial base. They make a first-class product and will be a welcome addition to the goods manufactured in Lincoln County.”

The Unox headquarters will reside inside the Airlie I shell building at the Airlie Business Park, located off of Highway 16 in Denver. The company will make a $4 million investment at the location and bring five corporate jobs to the facility. Unox will also purchase land adjacent to its future headquarters where the company plans to build an oven manufacturing facility.

“We are very excited to be relocating our U.S. corporate headquarters to Lincoln County as we continue our tremendous growth,” Unox President and CEO Michael Conway said in a press release. “From the beginning of our search process, everyone involved has been extremely helpful and has worked very hard to ensure that we found a site that didn’t just meet our needs, but exceeded our expectations.”

North Carolina state Rep. Jason Saine facilitated the partnership between Unox and LEDA.

“This is wonderful news and a testament to what executives see when they look at Lincoln County as a possible relocation destination,” Saine said. “We have a well-trained workforce, available properties and an economic development team at LEDA that does what it takes to accommodate companies like Unox who want to grow in a very friendly business and manufacturing environment.”

Brumfield spoke highly of the commissioners, offering praise for their contributions to the development of the Airlie Business Park.

“Industries need the proper facilities so that they can grow,” he said. “Lincoln County has a strong history of making innovative investments that allow for speed to market development of the sites for the creation of jobs. These investments grow our tax base in addition to creating jobs. Without proper product and programs that help prepare our people we would not be able to compete in the global market. These innovative investments have been of paramount importance in helping Lincoln County continue to succeed.”

The Airlie Business Park was an initiative created by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners with a subsequent public-private partnership collaboration between the board, Denver Construction, Inc. and the landowner, Ingleside Real Estate Investment Partners.

“It’s always exciting news when we have a new company move to our county, especially with the shell building situation. We stepped out on faith building that shell building,” Commissioner Alex Patton said. “We had faith in our economic development folks in the county that folks would come if we built it. My goal has always been, as a commissioner, to have more people working inside Lincoln County and not driving outside the county. This is just another opportunity for our folks to work inside our own county. It’ll help us sell the rest of Airlie Business Park, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Denver Construction and Campbell Design have been contracted to design and construct the interior headquarters up-fit work. Unox expects to be operational in Lincoln County during the second quarter of 2017.