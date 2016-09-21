Rose show returns to Lincolnton

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

For the first time since 2003, the Cleveland/Lincoln County Rose Society’s annual rose show will return to Lincolnton’s James W. Warren Citizens Center.

Organizers said they believe the 43rd annual event on Saturday will be a successful day of appreciation for the work of many master gardeners.

“We are very excited about the interest generated in having the show in Lincolnton this year,” society president Jo Ann Ostrander said. “It’s going to be another outstanding show.”

Born in Lincoln County and raised in Catawba County, Ostrander became involved with the society and the show in 1998.

“I moved back here in 1995 and I went to a garden center looking for roses and they sent me to Bill and Sis Shull,” she said. “Bill was the one-time president of the society and Sis has been selling cut roses and bouquets out of their yard for some time. I joined the society because it was very active and because of members like them.”

Today the society has about 25 family memberships. Most often, a family membership will include 2-3 people.

The group publishes a quarterly newsletter and sends postcards to members regarding monthly meetings. November is the only month that the society does not meet. Garden tours and educational programs are offered to members coupled with the experience of monitoring the growth of gardens in the area. As a community service, the society helps residents with any questions they have regarding how to select roses, prepare the soil for planting and with controlling disease and pests.

The Cleveland County Rose Society started in the early 1970s with 10 charter members that met at Alston Bridges Barbecue in Shelby. In 1973, the first rose show was held at the Cleveland County Memorial Library. In 2002 the name changed to Cleveland/Lincoln County Rose Society, reflecting strong membership numbers from Lincoln County. The rose society is affiliated with the Carolina District and the American Rose Society.

“The main thing we are proud of is our annual rose show and our service to our community,” Ostrander said. “We established the memorial rose garden for Tracy Jenkins at the Charles R. Jonas Library. We took up the old roses and planted all new ones in memory of her. We have maintained that each year since. Our March meeting is set to organize the pruning, weeding and fertilizing of that rose garden.”

The garden was dedicated in 2010 to honor Jenkins, a former Lincoln County horticulturalist and supervisor with the grounds department.

Ostrander said one of the challenges of maintaining the garden at the library has been too much shade and she said the society has reached out to the county for help with removing some of the shading.

“Roses need six hours of sunshine to do well,” she said. “People really appreciate the garden and we will continue to maintain it.”

According to organizers, it was a lack of appropriate space to hold the rose show in Lincolnton that kept all 42 rose shows but one in Shelby. In 2003 the rose show was held in Lincolnton in the old Senior Center.

Each year, rosarians from the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee put their work on display. Members of the society raise money and ask for donations to provide prizes for the winning roses. Volunteer judges from multiple states offer their time to select the best roses in each of 45 categories.

The show, open to the public, runs from 2-5 p.m. The winners will be announced between 2-2:30 p.m. Any rose that is in bloom can be entered to be identified by bringing it into the classroom/kitchen area at the Cooperative

Extension Office of the Citizens Center before 11:00 a.m. A picture of the bush would also be helpful in identifying the rose.

Rose arrangements, bud vases, potted plants and other tagged items will be for sale to help support the expenses of the show. All show roses from 20 tables of roses exhibited will be for sale to the public at 5 p.m.

Even those who grow roses in their yard can enter, the entry is free of charge but identification is needed for the rose to be placed in the proper category. A novice class for rose growers is available. All entries are accepted from 8-11 a.m. on the day of the show.

The show is made possible by the joint efforts of The Cleveland/Lincoln County Rose Society, Lincoln County Extension Master Gardeners and volunteers.

The free show will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 W. Main Street in Lincolnton. Email Ostrander with any questions at joann_ost@bellsouth.net.

Image courtesy of Contributed