Leadership experience drives Permenter campaign

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

Republican Lincoln County Board of Commissioners candidate Rich Permenter has a long history of successful leadership and he believes that he has something special to offer the citizens of Lincoln County, a place he chose to call home 13 years ago.

“Lincoln County is the first place that I have ever lived by choice,” he said. “It has wonderful people, it has the lake and my parents come from the south, Mississippi and Arkansas. Our daughter lives just outside of Winston-Salem. Naturally, my only requirement for a house was to be able to walk to a boat.”

Permenter was born in Washington, D.C. but was only there for six weeks. He speaks fondly of water because much of his working life was spent at sea.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in geology in 1971 from Oregon State University and later a mid-career master’s degree in marine affairs in 1986 from the School of Oceanography at the University of Washington.

He served four years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. In 1971, Permenter was commissioned to the NOAA Commissioned Corps, where he remained until 2000. He served on NOAA ships in U.S. domestic waters as well as deployments to oceanographic research projects in the Persian Gulf, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Red Sea. He has carried the responsibility of operations officer, executive officer and commanding officer. He commanded the NOAA ship Mt. Mitchell in a deployment to the Persian Gulf during the Gulf War to determine damage caused by an oil spill. The ship received a Department of Commerce Silver Medal. As chief scientist, he has led multiple research studies on marine pollution, deep ocean geology and geophysics.

“Water is very important to me,” he said. “I spent a number of years going to sea as both a scientist and a command. Proximity to a body of water is very important to me. Lake Norman is amazing. When I first arrived here I got the map of Lincoln County and I drove from one end to the other and I knew that this was the place. It has everything from a high-tone restaurant that I can get to in my boat to Mitchem’s Kitchen out on the western end of the county where I can get some of his mother’s banana pudding if I’m very lucky. I can go to the Woodmill Winery and Lincolnton is a gem at the center of all of this.”

Permenter has discovered through his own genealogical research that his surname has been present in North Carolina since 1703.

“My branch of the Permenters left in the 1840’s for California,” he said. “If you can imagine what that would have been like at that time. Two of the brothers remained in Mississippi.”

Permenter, 73, feels that his background justifies a serious run at a county seat.

“I bring a depth and breadth of experience,” he said. “There is a whole lot to be said about knowing everything about the county because you have lived here. That’s a good thing. You feel a kinship with the county, the people and with the ground, for that matter. People can remember when Lake Norman was the Catawba River. I have a lot of respect for that. I think that the times have changed and that is inevitable. It is our responsibility to deal with the change and to decide what Lincoln County is going to look like both aesthetically and economically. It is happening now. Development is happening. I believe that it is residential growth that will challenge our infrastructure the most. East Lincoln is getting it hardest and first. It is going to spread. You are going to have families on the western end of the county making a decision to sell off land at the right time for development.”

Permenter believes that the immediate future and decisions that are made are crucial.

“The next four years are going to define what Lincoln County is going to look like for the next 20 or 25 years,” he said. “It is essential to have a master plan with public buy-in. It needs to be bold and not worded in professional planner terminology. People need to be able to not only digest it but also buy into it. To do that, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners needs someone who can get the citizen involvement and motivate people. That is what we’re missing. The professional staff with the county is ready. They are highly skilled and experienced. They will do as directed to do. I have a tremendous amount of respect for our staff.”

Permenter said preparing for growth is much like preparing a ship for a research mission.

“Everything must be frontloaded,” he said. “You prepare everything ahead of time. You communicate with all of the right people. You check your equipment. You have the right people in place that can adapt and make changes once you are moving. Lincoln County has good people in place for growth. We are equipped.”

Permenter finished fourth out of four candidates in the commissioner race in 2014. He has become more involved locally, he joined the Republican men’s club and joined the Lincoln County Republican Party’s executive board. He is a former Lake Norman Marine Commission chairman and a member of the Board of Equalization and Review.

Permenter said he believes the notions regarding the opposing philosophies of the more suburban eastern and more rural western ends of the county are becoming a thing of the past.

“I think we are much closer to a mutual understanding and respect today,” he said. “The people in the west need to look at what the people in the east want and say to themselves that it’s okay and the same goes for the people in the east. In the middle of all of that is Lincolnton, which has to mesh with all of this and stand on its own.”

The candidate said infrastructure is a constant battle that must be fought and won when there is growth at any level.

“We’ve got this great four lane with Highway 16 that I’ve heard referred to as ‘our driveway into Charlotte’ and I think that is perfect,” he said. “The rest of the roads, not so great. Infrastructure always lags behind development. The closest I have seen to that not being true was building the new Highway 16. Unfortunately it was built at a time when housing collapsed and it was skewed because of that. People need to move quickly and safely from one place to another.”

Public safety is an area where Permenter sees an upgrade needed in the future in terms of more personnel to handle the influx of people and equipment to back them up.

“Looking ahead, the type of growth you get will determine the impact,” he said. “High-rise apartments will directly affect how our fire departments respond to emergencies. I think that the people in the east as a whole would not support the concept of that style of housing. Public safety growth is essential. You can’t have the same level of deterrent by having the same level of law enforcement disability as the population grows.”

Permenter said he sees portable classrooms as a temporary answer to growth in the county’s public education system.

“Then there are the schools,” Permenter said. “You can take care of a lot of the school problems on a short term basis, perhaps two or three years, with the portables. Frankly, they are better than most of the schools I went to as a kid. It isn’t ideal long-term solution. Schools are complicated because of the way they are governed as an elected school board doesn’t have the power beyond the budget to make changes. That goes to the county commission. There will always be tension between those who have responsibility to make something happen without the budget authority and those who have the budget authority. The county commission wants to protect the taxpayers and the school board wants to effectively educate our children.”

Permenter lives in Denver with his wife of 49 years, Jen. They have an adult son and adult daughter and four grandchildren.

There will be at least two new commissioners on the board after November’s election. Chairwoman Cecelia Martin was defeated in the Republican Party primary and Commissioner Alex Patton won’t seek re-election.

Image courtesy of Phil Perry