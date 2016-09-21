Knights, Mustangs begin conference play Friday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The East Lincoln Mustangs and the North Lincoln Knights will open conference play this Friday night in their respective leagues.

While East Lincoln will be trying to extend their conference winning streak, North Lincoln is still in search of their first win of the season.

The Knights opened the season with double-digit losses to all three of their county rivals, then lost a heartbreaker last Friday night at Bessemer City.

Now, North Lincoln begins their final football season as a member of the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference. The Knights will host North Iredell on Friday. Last year, North Lincoln put up a school record 70 points on the Raiders in a 70-49 win.

While both teams are winless coming into Friday’s matchup, North Iredell has allowed just 77 points through their first four games. The Raiders were picked to finish sixth out of eight teams in the NP3A/4A preseason poll by the coaches.

The Knights will also have to contend with South Iredell, West Iredell and Statesville on the 3A level. South Iredell, who was the team picked by the coaches to win the league, did pick up a nonconference loss to Reagan earlier in the season.

West Iredell was winless in 2015, but already has two victories this year.

Maybe the hardest team in the conference to figure out is Statesville. The Greyhounds are always athletic with good speed, but finished 1-3 in league play with losses to North Rowan, West Forsyth and Winston-Salem Carver.

The 4A teams in the North Piedmont conference are all good. Lake Norman and Alexander Central are undefeated, and Mooresville is 2-2.

But don’t let the Blue Devils 2-2 record fool you. They defeated previously undefeated and highly ranked A.L. Brown 23-21 on September 9.

Lake Norman’s signature win is a 35-34 victory over Hough, and Alexander Central has scored 257 points through their first four games of the season, including 75 against Bandys and 82 last week against Ashe County.

The Knights have their work cut out for them in their final year in this league. And while the Southern District-7 could arguably be the best 2A conference in the state, North Lincoln will just be glad to be facing schools with similar enrollments.

For the Mustangs, it’s about continuing dominance. East Lincoln is a perfect 21-0 in the SD-7 since it was restarted in 2013. In fact, the only conference game that the Mustangs didn’t win by double digits in that stretch was a 14-10 win over Bunker Hill in 2013.

The Mustangs have won 32 consecutive conference games, dating back to 2011. Their last conference loss was a 55-35 defeat at Lincolnton.

After coming back from a 13 point deficit and winning the first game of the year 14-13 over Hunter Huss, East Lincoln has cruised through the rest of their nonconference schedule.

The defense made a statement with back to back shutout wins over Christ the King School of Huntersville and North Lincoln. Then the offense put up 28 points against a Forestview team that had just shut out Kings Mountain.

The Mustangs seem to be playing well in all phases of the game. The defense has allowed just nine points in four games, and the offense has gotten better each week.

If quarterback Marcus Graham continues to progress, East Lincoln will once again be in the mix for a conference championship.

They will try to make it 22 straight SD-7 victories Friday when they host Bandys. The Mustangs have won 11 of their last 12 meetings with the Trojans, including the last five.

East Lincoln dominated last year’s game behind quarterback Chazz Surratt’s 343 yards passing and five touchdowns. This year could be more of the same. The Trojans have struggled to get stops on defense.

If the Mustangs get the win Friday night, and they are heavily favored to do so, both East Lincoln and Lincolnton will be 5-0 when they meet in Denver on September 30.

Buying tickets in advance would be recommended.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo