Football standouts recognized

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton was the only county team to win last Friday night, defeating West Lincoln in the Southern District-7 conference opener for both teams.

North Lincoln dropped a very competitive 8-6 game to Bessemer City, even though the Knights’ defense only allowed the Yellow Jackets 133 yards of total offense.

East Lincoln had the night off, and will get back into action this Friday when they host Bandys in their SD-7 conference opener.

Each week produces certain players that stand out, win or lose.

Lincolnton’s Cordel Littlejohn had perhaps the best game of his career. The junior quarterback completed 10 of his 15 pass attempts for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged just over 25 yards per completion.

Littlejohn completed passes to four different receivers, and had scoring throws of 50, 29, 67 and 7 yards. He also ran for 33 yards on four carries.

On the defensive side for Coach Ledford Gibson’s Wolves, it was Sage Surratt who was once again recognized. The senior had 11 tackles against West Lincoln, including three for loss. Surratt also had five receptions for 94 yards on offense.

For the North Lincoln Knights, running back Steven Jackson again had a good night. In a season where the Knights haven’t produced a lot of offense, Jackson has continued to run hard and be North Lincoln’s go-to guy. The senior ran for 106 yards on 18 carries Friday, accounting for over half of the Knights’ offense.

As far as the defense goes, defensive tackle Nathan Powell stood out on a unit that played really well. The junior recorded eight solo tackles and assisted on two more. Powell also forced a Bessemer City fumble, and helped hold the Yellow Jackets to just six first downs.

West Lincoln did not have one of their better nights last Friday at Lincolnton. But even in the loss to their county rival, there were some positives.

Offensive lineman Dawson Warlick blocked well all night for the Rebels, and was singled out by his coaches. The senior helped open holes for the running game, which picked up 252 yards on the ground.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Jacob Burgess was recognized for playing well. The senior gave a good effort for the entire night.

Others: North Lincoln kicker Caleb Brown accounted for all six of the Knights points Friday night. The junior connected on field goals of 25 and 26 yards.

Lincolnton running back Xavier McClain once again went over the 100-yard mark on Friday. The senior ran for 116 yards on just nine carries, and scored three touchdowns giving him 12 for the season.

Langdon Givens caught a pair of touchdown passes from Littlejohn. One from 50 yards out just one minute and 14 seconds into the game, and another that covered seven yards.