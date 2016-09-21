Obituaries — 9-21-16

Tina Michelle Lovelace

Tina Michelle Lovelace, age 43, of Pleasant Grove Church Road in Crouse passed away Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick, Ga. She was born on February 1, 1973 in Cleveland County to William “Bill” Lovelace of Cherryville and the late Kathy Elmore Lovelace. She was a lifetime resident of Crouse and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from West Lincoln High School and worked during school at Carolina Care as a CNA. She attended Catawba Valley Community College, Cleveland Community College, and Gaston College. She was formerly employed at Cleveland County Health Department while also working at Caromont Regional Medical Center where she was a Registered Nurse for 25 years. Tina was also a state certified phlebotomist. She enjoyed camping, swimming, and travelling. She loved spending time with her family on vacations to St. Simons and Jekyll Island.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Patsy Lovelace and Charlie and Emma Elmore.

In addition to her loving father, she is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2016 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with her Pastor, Rick Sloop officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 131, Crouse, NC 28033.

Charles Augustus Chislom

Charles Augustus Chislom, 68, of Maiden died September 16, 2016.

A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Anther Sue Towery Spurling Hoyle

Anther Sue Towery Spurling Hoyle, 90, of Shelby died September 19, 2016.

The family received friends from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today at Fallston Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Norman’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Larry Scott Boyles

Larry Scott Boyles, 78, of Cherryville died on September 20, 2016.

Funeral services will be held on September 23, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ronald Wayne Troutman

Ronald Wayne Troutman, 55, of Conover died on September 19, 2016.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on September 23, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover.

