Criminal Charges — 9-21-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Justin Nasir Lattimore, 17, of 825 Grier St. in Lincolnton was charged on September 15 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Carl Antilio Catlabiano, 55, of 8298 Brim Ln. in Denver was charged on September 16 with one count of assault on female. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Dakota James Lee, 24, of 6101 Sandal Creek Ln. in Denver was charged on September 16 with one count each of speeding, speed to elude arrest, and driving while impaired. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Richard Alan Proffitt, 43, of 3194 Lee Lawing Rd. 8 in Lincolnton was charged on September 16 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- James Phillip Lowery, 48, of 2449 Carol Dr. in Stanley was charged on September 16 with two counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Jesse Larry Lee Jr., 18, of 703 E Mcbee St. in Lincolnton was charged on September 16 with two counts of failure to appear and one count of communicating threats. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Scott Lail, 29, of 3898 Orchard Rd. in Iron Station was charged on September 16 with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked and displaying fictitious registration plate. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Ricky Bradford Graham, 54, of 2435 Branchview Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on September 16 with one count each of assault on female and communicating threats.
- Ramon Otero, 36, of 102 Lutz Dr. in Dallas was charged on September 16 with four counts of failure to appear.
- Desmar hale, 47, of 1438 Bryant St. in Gastonia was charged on September 16 with one count of larceny.
- Brandon Tyler Hulon, 22, of 149 Fox Trail in Mt. Holly was charged on September 16 with one count of cyberstalking. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Brent Shaun Heavner, 32, of 6913 Lackey Rd. in Vale was charged on September 16 with one count of injury to real property. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Brent Shaun Heavner, 32, of 6913 Lackey Rd. in Vale was charged on September 17 with one count of second degree trespassing. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Bryan Edward Lanning, 47, of 6932 Rolling Hills Ln. in Stanley was charged on September 17 with one count of possession of control substance on premises of penal institution or local. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Eric Donald Emerson, 36, of 1864 Rhyne Land Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on September 17 with one count each of possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia and failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Miranda Robin Starkey, 29, 6530 Emerald Isle Dr. in Sherills Ford was charged on September 17 with one count each of drug equipment or paraphernalia and possession of control substance schedule II. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
