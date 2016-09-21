Around Town — 9-21-16

THURSDAY

Insurance

Gaston College Lincoln Campus, located at 511 S. Aspen St. will host Local AARP 3682 meeting at 10:30 a.m. The program will be about insurance changes for 2017. New members welcome. For more information please call (704) 276-2153.

SUNDAY

Reunion

Mckendree Methodist Church, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. will host the McMurry family reunion on September 25, 2016 at 1 p.m. Bring your favorite dish and enjoy the fellowship.

UPCOMING

Camp

Camp McCall, located at 1040 Camp McCall Rd. in Bostic will host the Christ Church 2nd annual S.T.R.ON.G. Men’s event from Friday, September 30th through Saturday, October 1st. Please register at christnc.com or if you have any questions, email christchurchstrongmen@gmail.com.