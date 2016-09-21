SD-7 conference puts 3 teams in AP top 10

Lincolnton, East Lincoln and Newton-Conover are all ranked in this week’s Associated Press 2A top ten poll. Three-time defending 2A champion Shelby is again number one, receiving all 13 first place votes. The Golden Lions lead the Wolves by 20 points for the top spot. East Lincoln (5th) and Newton-Conover (7th) will begin conference play this week.

1. Shelby (13) (5-0) 130

2. Lincolnton (5-0) 110

3. Clinton (4-0) 101

4. Reidsville (5-0) 88

5. East Lincoln (4-0) 79

6. Mountain Heritage (5-0) 56

7. Newton-Conover (4-0) 46

8. Monroe (3-2) 36

9. Edenton-Holmes (4-1) 21

10. Northeastern (3-1) 15