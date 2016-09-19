Vale-based Ethics Archery to build new facility

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

In six short years, Ethics Archery of Vale has grown enough to allow the company to build a 7,000 square-foot facility in Vale, bringing manufacturing jobs to Lincoln County and further putting a unique stamp on the ever-changing archery business.

“It’s been a steady, healthy growth for us, I think,” company President Scott Gizowski said. “Our focus lies in innovation and to be able to have a facility to nurture that and manufacture our own products is an amazing feeling.”

Currently, Ethics Archery is preparing to navigate the waters of rezoning the target property and looks to approach the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners this fall.

“First Federal has agreed to finance the land and the facility,” he said. “We have investors who are very interested in what we have managed to accomplish and we are still discussing the possibilities internally because we are still in need of capital to take the next natural step forward in our growth.”

The company has five employees and has invested in a sliding headstock-style manufacturing machine, allowing the workers to take control of the manufacturing of their creations, from prototype to final product.

Ethics has made changes to improve the product that first hit the market, stocking about 50 dealer shelves across the country. The Generation 1 inserts have been replaced with their Generation 2 counterpart, along with increased size varieties that range between.

“What we did was we took the sleeve and put a shoulder on it so that it goes into the arrow shaft and butts up against the shaft,” Gizowski said. “The old one has the sleeve on the bottom and it was rolled through glue. We had some issues with the glue. With the new design, the insert part goes through that sleeve so it’s now metal on metal and you can put glue all over these things and they aren’t coming out. They spin twice as well as the old ones because of the reduced friction. They are super easy to install.”

The company offers 11 sizes in its standard spinning insert, two in micro-sizes and is releasing 13 crossbow sizes later this month.

The “spin point” insert is designed for arrows and supports Ethics Archery’s product line of “spinning inserts.” The spin points offer a flatter trajectory and allow the shooter to move their pin sights closer together while offering more consistency, according to Gizowski.

Visit ethicsarchery.com for videos, photos, product reviews and product information.

