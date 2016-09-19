This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Sept. 19
Soccer
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Lincoln Charter vs CSD at Birkdale 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Volleyball
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson
West Caldwell at West Lincoln
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln 4 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Soccer
Lincolnton at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
Golf
West Lincoln at Cowans Ford
Cross-Country
SD-7 meet at Southside Park – Newton
