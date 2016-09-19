Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Sept. 19

Soccer

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Lincoln Charter vs CSD at Birkdale 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Volleyball

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson

West Caldwell at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln 4 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Soccer

Lincolnton at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

North Lincoln at East Lincoln

Golf

West Lincoln at Cowans Ford

Cross-Country

SD-7 meet at Southside Park – Newton