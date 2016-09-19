Obituaries — 9-19-16

Charles Augustus Chislom

Charles Augustus Chislom, age 68, of 329 Ramseur Rd., Maiden, transitioned peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2016 at Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln. He was born in Catawba County on March 28, 1948 to the late William and Lounetta Mitchell Chislom.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his only son, Spence Capororissi Chislom.

He worked at Getrag Gears for eighteen years prior to retiring from Catawba County Schools. He was the owner and operator of L & W Lawn Care Services for over twenty years. He maintained the grounds for several churches in the community. He was a member of Maiden Chapel Baptist Church where he was a trustee, greeter and usher.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Camp Chislom of the home, two daughters, Vontella (Thurman) Dabbs of Cherryville, Phoebe C. Chislom of Maiden; three grandchildren, Kierra Lashay Chislom, Devin Tod Chislom and Caleb Chislom.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service of Lincolnton is serving the Chislom family.

Lois Wilson Reel

IRON STATION — Lois Wilson Reel, age 99, formerly of Highway 73 in Iron Station, died on Saturday, September 17, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. today, September 19, 2016, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pumpkin Center with Reverend Craig Schultz officiating. The family will greet friends at the graveside following the service.

Ms. Reel was born November 12, 1916 in Lincoln County, to the late Henry Mott and Sallie Killian Reel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. She was retired from textiles having worked for Crown Converting Company.

Survivors include a nephew, Jimmy L. Reel; nieces, Mary Joann R. Summey and Betty Sue R. Schrum; four great nephews and two great nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Building Fund, 4051 King Wilkinson Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Reel family.

Alice Jeannette Dockery Payne

Alice Jeannette Dockery Payne, 66, of Maiden died September 17, 2016.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. September 20, 2016 at Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory are serving the Payne family.

Lee Baucom Jr.

O. “Lee” Baucom Jr., 74, of Newton died September 17, 2016.

A memorial service will be held September 21, 2016 at 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Newton. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends September 21, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Baucom family.

Howard Clay Carpenter

Howard Clay Carpenter, 83, of Vale died September 17, 2016.

A funeral service will be held September 21, 2016 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military graveside rites. The family will receive friends September 20, 2015 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Carpenter family.

Raelynne Grace Payne

Raelynne Grace Payne, infant, died on September 16, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville served the Payne family.

Michael Lee Boies

Michael Lee Boies, 65, of Cherryville died September 16, 2016.

Visitation was September 18, 2016 from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. in the Vida Dellinger parlor at St. John’s Lutheran Church. A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Burial will be Private.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Boies family.

Tina Michelle Lovelace

Tina Michelle Lovelace, 43, of Cherryville died September 17, 2016.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville.