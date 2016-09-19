Man hunts long-lost apple varieties

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Apple Queen reigns over the Lincoln County Apple Festival each September, but it’s the lesser-known “Apple King” who truly embodies what the festival is all about.

Tom Brown, 74, of Clemmons, has dedicated the last 19 years of his life to the discovery of different apple varieties that have been forgotten over time. From Georgia to West Virginia and all the way out to the farthest tip of Kentucky, Brown can be found knocking on doors or posted up at local festivals, searching for that next lead to a new discovery.

“The Lincoln County Apple Festival is a wonderful local festival,” Brown said. “It’s always highly attended and everybody has a good time. There’s a great diversity of exhibits from apple vendors to people with vegetables and others with nice homemade crafts. There is a good mix of people that come to the festival and a lot of them are rural which is good for me because they’re usually the type of people who are interested in old apples and some of them even remember the old ones.”

“Heritage Apples” date back to the 1800’s when there were thousands of unique apple varieties grown on orchards owned by old farm families across the United States. The eventual rise of industrial agriculture glorified the 10 or so varieties you see on the shelf at your local grocery store and the rest were forgotten.

Brown has discovered more than 1,000 “lost” apple varieties over the past two decades. He sets up his own booth at the Lincoln County Apple Festival each year where he displays more than 70 varieties of Heritage Apples that come in all different shapes, sizes, colors, textures and tastes with names that most people have never heard of.

“The people who approach my booth at these festivals are typically simply amazed to learn that there are so many different kinds of apples,” Brown said. “Occasionally, people will have an old apple variety that they remember. I go to maybe 15 festivals each year in hopes that people will come by and tell me about old varieties that they remember and help me find more lost apples. I’ve found slightly over 1,000, but there are more out there. The only thing is the trees are dying and the elderly people who remember are passing away.”

People often wonder how Brown became hooked on such a unique hobby. He and his wife used to make the trip to the farmer’s market at the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem each Saturday. There, a gentleman who sold apple trees piqued Brown’s interest and tipped him off on Harper’s Seedling, an old variety native to Brown’s home of Forsyth County.

Brown hunted Harper’s Seedling for 13 years before he finally made the discovery in 2010. In the meantime he found hundreds upon hundreds of apple varieties and each find further fueled his passion of preserving agricultural history. Brown rises before the sun and searches until it sets, pushing two Subarus past 300,000 miles on his quest for Heritage Apples.

“I may be out looking for one variety, but there are others that I’m finding while I’m looking for that one,” Brown said. “Sometimes these are long, tiring days and other people might get discouraged, but for me it’s still fun. I’m real enthusiastic and I’m going to flat-out do this as long as possible. It’s a full day’s work and it helps keep me young. It’s incredible fun to do and it’s almost like it’s a responsibility because other people are not significantly doing this, probably because it’s a big time commitment and you can’t sell the apples and get back all your expenses. But it’s fun and you meet so many nice people and get to see so many beautiful views while you’re on the hunt.”

Brown sells apple trees from his home in Clemmons and on his website at www.applesearch.org. He continues his race against time, hoping to continue preserving American history while returning these unique apple varieties to circulation. He shares his findings with a preservation orchard at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm run by the state of North Carolina.

Image courtesy of LTN File