Maiden woman charged with credit card theft

A Maiden woman has been charged with stealing her neighbor’s credit card and using it to buy gas at a Denver convenience store.

Deputies said Colleen Velma Jewell, 37, of Fieldhaven Court, admitted to stealing her neighbor’s credit card and using it at the Denver Mart at 3769 Highway 16 Business North.

Deputies said security cameras at the business placed Jewell there at the time when the transaction occurred.

Jewell was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with one felony count each of financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was issued an $8,000 unsecured bond.

