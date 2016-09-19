Lincolnton businesswoman announces plan to run for mayor

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

A Lincolnton businesswoman has said that she will register with the Lincoln County Board of Elections and run for mayor of Lincolnton in 2017.

Caroline Brown, 44, owns four downtown businesses including The Renaissance Gypsy, Renaissance Realty & Estate Sales and Caroline’s Auction Company. She said her desire to run for office is based on her feeling that enough isn’t being done to promote and develop downtown Lincolnton.

“I want to be candid and honest about this,” said Brown, a Republican. “It isn’t about frustration. It has more to do with vision. Having traveled around extensively, Asheville, Shelby and Morganton have developed their downtown area and are promoting it wonderfully. When people come into Lincolnton, I don’t feel that we are promoting our beautiful historic buildings, our charming small businesses. I want to pave the way for future ladies, to open the doors for any woman who has a vision for stopping the loss of our downtown businesses. It’s about the community and hometown pride.”

The 1990 West Lincoln High graduate and resident of South Aspen Street isn’t convinced that the Downtown Development Association of Lincolnton has done everything in its power to promote the city.

“I think that an organization with a strong leader holding their hand and reaching out into the community can be much more effective than what they have tried to accomplish,” she said. “I think it’s a matter of organization, getting it together, brainstorming ideas and involving local businesses a little more than what they’ve done … I live downtown, so I get it. I think they could be more effective with a little more encouragement and direction on the follow up of what they begin to do but can’t see that vision to completion.”

Brown would not speak negatively about the work of former three-term Republican Mayor John Gilleland and current Mayor Ed Hatley, a Democrat whose term will expire in 2017.

“I personally have had the pleasure of having quite a few conversations with Mr. Gilleland, who is also in real estate and he has done wonderful things for the city,” Brown said. “Mayor Hatley has done the same. I feel like both of those gentlemen have brought an element that has been good for the community. I do think that my venue, as far as that goes, I just have some broader-spectrum ideas that will appeal to a modern generation as well as to our mature generation coming through and I think we can take it to a higher level. I think we can just expand on what these gentlemen have done, which is wonderful, and we can just make it a little broader.”

Brown said her experiences in the business world will be a resource that will be valuable to city government.

“I have ran a successful business and have been self-employed in Lincolnton for nearly a decade,” she said. “What I bring to the table is the ability to understand budgets and finances and I have the ability to bring cost effective venues into our city to drive in traffic to our downtown. I have the ability to organize. I hate to say this but anyone who runs a household and has a family, balances a budget and helps a husband or the husband helps the wife, either way balance budgets and keeps a proper order, it takes organization to get this done. I take the time to go into the local businesses and I shop and eat local as much as I can do. I listen, hear and I process.”

Brown has been married to Roger Brown for 16 years, has a 15-year-old son that attends Lincolnton High School. She attended Gaston College for nursing but did not complete her degree there. She completed work at the Mendenhall School of Auctioneering and completed real estate school while starting her real estate business two years ago.

Image courtesy of Contributed