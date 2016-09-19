High Shoals UMC celebrates 115 years

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

High Shoals United Methodist Church will celebrate 115 years on Oct. 2, when the church hosts a homecoming and welcomes back former pastor Rev. Sheila Gould, who served the church from 2008 to 2011.

Founded in 1902, the church was the result of community organizing led by Eliza Kale, who is buried in the church cemetery. In 1968, it became part of the United Methodist church through a merger with the Evangelical United Brethren Church.

Current pastor Rev. Tim Killian said the church has a long, storied history of community outreach.

“Those folks have hearts as big as they come,” he said. “They will do anything for anyone. It doesn’t matter their background, the color of their skin or their socioeconomic status. They are there to extend the love of Christ to anyone in the community or anyone who walks through those doors.”

The church has spearheaded community projects like conducting vacation bible school and providing clothing and food in low-income communities and sponsored “A Day in the Park” event to bring the community together. Church members have recently partnered with First Baptist Church of High Shoals on community-based events.

Killian once owned a heating and cooling business after working for his father for many years. His journey to ministry was initiated by a message at a Rock Springs Campground meeting in Denver around 1992. He eventually gave in to that calling in 2003. He served for four years at his home church as the first associate pastor at Denver United Methodist before being appointed to Morning Star United Methodist for two years. He returned to his home church before being appointed to High Shoals United Methodist in July 2015. He also served at Iron Station Methodist Church on a “charge,” which sees a pastor serving at two churches.

Killian, 60, is a Denver native and a graduate of East Lincoln High School.

“I grew up in a family business and I thought that having my own business and making a lot of money would make me happy,” he said. “I was relatively successful but I wasn’t happy. It was at that campground meeting that I felt God was calling me into the ministry. I ran from it for 10 years and, to be quite honest, I was pretty miserable. I finally gave up and gave in and asked the Lord for guidance and what he wanted me to do.”

Killian said his messages are centered on a theme that he weaves into his sermons.

“God loves you, he has forgiven you by what Jesus did on the cross and, by faith, you are promised eternal life in heaven,” he said.

Located just minutes from the Lincoln County/Gaston County line, the church is recognized by the Gaston County Historical Society and was placed on the Gaston County register of historical places of interest. For the homecoming, worship services will begin at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with a covered dish meal to follow in the fellowship hall.

Image courtesy of Contributed