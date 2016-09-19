Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

High School Football Scoreboard

Lincolnton 46, West Lincoln 9

Bessemer City 8, North Lincoln 6

Maiden 67, South Caldwell 28

Bandys 36, St. Stephens 29

East Gaston 29, Cherryville 19

Burns 28, Kings Mountain 17

Shelby 48, Chase 17

Crest 20, T.C. Roberson 7

East Burke 20, East Rutherford 10

R-S Central 26, Draughn 7

Winston-Salem Parkland 30, Ashbrook 26

South Iredell 49, North Rowan 13

Alexander Central 82, Ashe County 42

Thomas Jefferson 40, Central Academy 12

Mountain Island Charter 48, Pine Lake Prep 20

East Wilkes 45, Forbush 7

Mountain Heritage 62, West Henderson 48

Mitchell 49, North Buncombe 17

McDowell 13 Owen 0

A.C. Reynolds 40, Hendersonville 17

Winston-Salem Carver 27, Statesville 7

Thomasville 34, Starmount 14

Monroe 18, Anson County 12 (OT)

Reidsville 45, Northern Guilford 28

Butler 21, Hough 17

South Pointe, S.C. 17, Mallard Creek 6

Clinton 33, Wilmington-Hoggard 7

