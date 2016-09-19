High School Football Scoreboard

Lincolnton 46, West Lincoln 9
Bessemer City 8, North Lincoln 6
Maiden 67, South Caldwell 28
Bandys 36, St. Stephens 29
East Gaston 29, Cherryville 19
Burns 28, Kings Mountain 17
Shelby 48, Chase 17
Crest 20, T.C. Roberson 7
East Burke 20, East Rutherford 10
R-S Central 26, Draughn 7
Winston-Salem Parkland 30, Ashbrook 26
South Iredell 49, North Rowan 13
Alexander Central 82, Ashe County 42
Thomas Jefferson 40, Central Academy 12
Mountain Island Charter 48, Pine Lake Prep 20
East Wilkes 45, Forbush 7
Mountain Heritage 62, West Henderson 48
Mitchell 49, North Buncombe 17
McDowell 13 Owen 0
A.C. Reynolds 40, Hendersonville 17
Winston-Salem Carver 27, Statesville 7
Thomasville 34, Starmount 14
Monroe 18, Anson County 12 (OT)
Reidsville 45, Northern Guilford 28
Butler 21, Hough 17
South Pointe, S.C. 17, Mallard Creek 6
Clinton 33, Wilmington-Hoggard 7
