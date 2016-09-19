Denver Art Trail features top community artists

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The 11th annual Denver Art Trail is back and better than ever with seven stops scheduled throughout eastern Lincoln County, featuring approximately 30 local artists. The self-guided tour invites guests into studios and exhibition spaces with the unique opportunity to view and purchase original artwork while mingling with artists in the community and learning about how and why they work in their chosen medium.

“When we got started a lot of people thought the only art in Lincoln County was over in Lincolnton,” Mary Miller, one of the original founders, said. “A lot of us open our studios to the public so that they can not only see our art, but also how we create it. We had a lot of interest in that because there are a lot of people who really want to know how you do stuff and how things are made. We have a bunch of different stops with multiple artists at each stop who work in different media. These are people who really work hard to perfect their craft.”

The trail this year will showcase pottery, paintings, hand-crafted jewelry and folk art.

Emmitt Poole, who opened his studio to the public for the first time last year, is back again to feature his yard-art made entirely from recycled materials. Poole, the third stop on the trail this year, also constructs truly birdhouses from old barn boards.

The Denver Art Trail has come a long way from its humble beginnings over a decade ago. The founders had ideas of a grand art gala, but along the way opted for quality over quantity to create the best exhibition of the art eastern Lincoln County has to offer.

“To tell you the truth, it has been a journey,” Miller said. “We had some people who wanted to have 18 stops and all kinds of fancy preview parties and what happened was they got burned out. There was a time there in the middle where the trail had gotten a lot bigger, but we’ve scaled it back to seven stops and we think that’s a real manageable number that’s closer to what our original name was. I like where it is now. I think we’ve reached a happy medium in a lot of respects while still showcasing the talent here that we have in the county.”

Poole, Bobbie Black, Diane Hartigan, Liz McKay, Wendy Edwards and Raine Middleton are the six local artists who will open the doors to their studios as a stop on the trail this year. The Mundy House, operated by the Eastern Lincoln County Historical Society, will be featured as a stop once again this year after making its debut on the Denver Art Trail in 2015.

The mission of the Denver Art Trail is to promote community involvement in the arts and support continues to grow with each passing year.

“We kind of had a rough start because there are a lot of people who think art is kind of snooty and high class,” Miller said. “We wanted to make a statement that this was something that everybody could enjoy. We have a lot of customers who return each year that have expressed to us that they really enjoy the trail and have learned a lot over the years … Everyone can have a piece of art in their homes and allow it to brighten their lives which has been my goal from the beginning.”

The 2016 Denver Art Trail will be held on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. Search “Denver Art Trail” on Facebook for stop locations and photos of the artwork. Those interested in more information can contact Raine Middleton at lgmiddleton@earthlink.net or Sharon Poole at sgpoole1@yahoo.com.

Image courtesy of Contributed