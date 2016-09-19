Criminal Charges — 9-19-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Christopher William Bryant, 26, of 6199 West Hwy 27 in Vale was charged on September 15 with one count each of failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for felony probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Alan Thatcher, 25, of 6610 Kidville Rd. in Denver was charged on September 15 with one count each of driving while license revoked and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Colleen Velma Jewell, 37, of 3718 Fieldhaven Ct. in Maiden was charged on September 15 with one count each of taking or obtaining financial transaction card and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $8,000 bond was set.
- Roy Hoyt Prescott, 60, of 335 East Maiden Rd. in Maiden was charged on September 15 with two counts of simple assault & battery or affray. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Michael Shane Smith, 33, of 2574 Balls Creek Rd. in Newton was charged on September 15 with one count each of shoplifting, false affidavit to obtain NC driver’s license and second degree trespassing. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Randell Jamal Davis, 26, of 205 Charlesvoix Av in Lincolnton was charged on September 15 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Justin Nasir Lattimore, 7, of 825 Grier St. in Lincolnton was charged on September 15 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Latisha Shante Elmore, 25, of 222 Deaton Ave. in Lincolnton was charged on September 15 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Johnny Ray Izard Jr., 23, of 309 Lee Av. in Lincolnton was charged on September 15 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jessi Elizabeth Silcox, 26, of 184 Lawing St. in Lincolnton was charged on September 15 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule IV and possession of control substance on premises of penal institution or local. A $9,000 secured bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login