Around Town — 9-19-16

WEDNESDAY

DivorceCare

RiverView Baptist Church, locted at 2230 Riverview Rd. in Lincolnton will host a 13-week DivorceCare support group. Cost is $15 and child care is provided. Meetings will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information call (704) 740-9667.