Littlejohn throws four touchdowns, Wolves roll over Rebels

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Cordel Littlejohn threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as the Wolves defeated the Rebels 46-9.

The junior quarterback found wide receiver Langdon Givens on the second play of the game for a 50 yard scoring pass down the sideline to give Lincolnton a 7-0 lead just one minute and 14 seconds into the game.

On Lincolnton’s second possession, Littlejohn hooked up with Sage Surratt from 29 yards out for a touchdown, making it 14-0.

Perhaps his best throw of the night came early in the third quarter when Littlejohn hit Tyreke Hollis in stride for a 67 yard scoring strike. He later hooked up with Givens for the second time in the game, from seven yards out for his fourth.

Running back Xavier McClain had nine carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolves improved to 5-0 on the season.

The Lincolnton defense held West Lincoln’s leading rusher Brandon Schesny to 67 yards on 23 carries. The Rebels fall to 3-2. Both teams are open next week.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the L