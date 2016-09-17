Knights fall at Bessemer City

DAVID SNYDER

Special to the LTN

With 7:03 left on the clock in the 4th quarter, Bessemer City DB Zavion Williams picked off a tipped pass giving the ball back to the Yellow Jackets near midfield. The offense had not gained 100 total yards the entire night, but this time, things clicked just enough to pound out 3 first downs on 10 plays that depleted the rest of the fourth quarter clock.

Kevin Goodwin, who had been limited the entire game, would carry it 9 times for 40 yards on the drive. North Lincoln forced a 4 down and 5 to go with 2:30 remaining, but jumped offsides bringing up 4 and inches. With all eyes on Goodwin, Chanvon’yah Cruz would sneak it for the first down and effectively end the game.

With North Lincoln’s Stephen Jackson showing off his speed and power for 86 yards on the ground in the first half, many of them after the initial contact, North Lincoln dominated time of possession. However, two good looking drives ended inside the ten. Caleb Brown was able to connect on short field goals to account for the Knight’s 6 points, one of them as time expired in the first half.

Meanwhile, penalties, five of them for false starts, took away any momentum the Jackets tried to muster. Their first two drives ended with a turnover on downs and a punt.

It was senior linebacker Rod Littlejohn that set up the Jackets first half score on their third possession. After sacking Knights QB Reed McCrorie on 3rd down midway through the second quarter, Littlejohn broke free on fourth and blocked the punt.

Bessemer City took over at the Knight 27 yard line and two plays later, QB Chavon’yah Cruz found Jordan McBride over the middle for a 22 yard TD. A pass interference penalty on the 2 point try gave the Jackets another chance and Goodwin then went up the middle for the conversion making the score 8-3.

“Number 10’s a player, an absolute horse” Bessemer City Head coach Larry Boone said, when asked about Jackson. The shifty, yet powerful back would put up 106 yards for the game on 18 carries, but only 20 after the break. Boone added “We ride our defense, that’s what we’ve done since I’ve been here, and on offense, we just try not to make mistakes”

However, mistakes were plenty as the Yellow Jackets would rack up 11 penalties and put the ball on the ground 4 times. They were fortunate to recover 3 of them themselves, but it certainly gives Boone lots a teachable moments.

The Knights had their share of penalties and miscues as well. Allowing a blocked punt, the critical late interception and 6 penalties would be their demise. A personal foul to extend a Jacket drive and a holding penalty wiping out a first down run by Jackson would also add to the misery.

After finishing off their non-conference schedule at 2-2, and improving to 3-2 overall, the Yellow Jackets will travel their shortest distance of the year for a road game when they face Southern Piedmont Conference opponent Highland Tech. The Knights at 0-4, will look to get on track next Friday at home as they host North Iredell in their North Piedmont Conference opener.