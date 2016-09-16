Week 5 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

As we head into week 5 of the high school football season, the matchups overall aren’t quite as interesting.

But one game will draw a lot of attention tonight, and that matchup is West Lincoln at Lincolnton. Not only because the two teams are a combined 7-1, but it also marks the beginning of Southern District-7 2A conference play.

The SD-7 will be fun to watch all season long. There should be at least one big matchup each week of the conference season, and most weeks will have two.

The SD-7 race should be very interesting, and might not be decided until the final game of the regular season on November 4.

WEST LINCOLN at LINCOLNTON

The Rebels come in on a three-game winning streak, with shutout wins over Cherryville and Fred T. Foard in the last two weeks. While nobody expects the Rebels to shutout Lincolnton, they will have to hold the Wolves offense to a reasonable amount of points to have a chance in this one. And that’s not easy. Lincolnton has scored 203 points in four games, and they lead all of North Carolina in that category. The perfect game for West Lincoln would be six to eight minute drives, while getting the ball into the end zone at the end of those possessions.

What the Rebels can’t let happen is long drives that come up and empty, only to turn around and see Lincolnton score in one or two plays. The Wolves big-play offense just might be too much for West Lincoln to overcome.

Lincolnton 38, West Lincoln 21

NORTH LINCOLN at BESSEMER CITY

The Knights are still looking for that first win of the season, and Bessemer City won’t be an easy place to get it. The Yellow Jackets won their first two games, before losing close contests to Chase and Stuart Cramer. North Lincoln is looking for a new start after beginning the season against their three county rivals. Unless the Knights have found some more offense since they last played two weeks ago, this one will be tough.

Bessemer City 28, North Lincoln 21

MAIDEN at SOUTH CALDWELL

The Blue Devils bounced back last week with a win over St. Stephens that came after a 49-20 loss to Hibriten two weeks prior. Maiden has scored 53 and 43 in their two wins, and there is no reason to believe that they won’t light up the scoreboard tonight. No area team has struggled more in the early part of the season than South Caldwell. The Spartans have been outscored 144-31 in their first three games.

Maiden 49, South Caldwell 13

CHERRYVILLE at EAST GASTON

The Ironmen came so close last week to getting that first win of the season, falling to North Gaston by a score of 34-33. This week, Cherryville gets another shot as they take on winless East Gaston. The Warriors have some speed in the backfield that could give the Ironmen some trouble.

East Gaston 21, Cherryville 20

BANDYS at ST. STEPHENS

The Trojans go up against county-rival St. Stephens in their final nonconference tuneup before beginning SD-7 play next week at East Lincoln. Both teams have just one win so far, and they both could really use a boost heading into conference play.

St. Stephens 27, Bandys 21

BURNS at KINGS MOUNTAIN

The first big battle in the South Mountain Athletic conference featuring a pair of Cleveland county teams. The Mountaineers were expected to do well, and they’re off to a 3-1 start. The Bulldogs have been a pleasant surprise, getting off to a fast 4-0 start under first-year head coach David Devine. Kings Mountain’s only loss came in week three to Forestview by a score of 28-0, and nobody has been able to explain that one. The Mountaineers just have too many offensive weapons.

Kings Mountain 28, Burns 24

EAST RUTHERFORD at EAST BURKE

The battle of the Cavaliers takes place tonight in Icard, and the winner this one could have the upper hand for a playoff spot down the road. Neither team has looked real strong early on, and both could really use a win with teams like Burns, Crest and Shelby ahead on the schedule. I like East Rutherford to get the road victory.

East Rutherford 34, East Burke 27

SHELBY at CHASE

If you wonder why I even put this game in here, I can’t really explain. After all, Chase has never beaten Shelby. One of these years, it’s going to happen. Unfortunately for the Trojans, this is not the year. If you were to rank the approximately 400 high school football teams in the state, Mallard Creek might be the only team that would be placed ahead of the Golden Lions.

Shelby 49, Chase 7

Last week: 7-1

Overall: 24-8