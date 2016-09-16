Stover hired as superintendent for Catawba County

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Dr. Matt Stover, the associate superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, will be stepping down from his role to accept the superintendent position in Catawba County. His first day on the job is Nov. 1 and he will continue to serve Lincoln County until that time.

“I have come across some wonderful students from Pumpkin Center Middle School to West Lincoln High School and now working in the central office,” Stover said. “It’s a wonderful environment and a great system. The educational environment in Lincoln County is fantastic … I’m going to take all these things that I’ve learned from all the people that I’ve worked with and apply them in Catawba County and get to know new people. Hopefully I can lead Catawba County Schools to being even better than they already are.”

The Catawba County Board of Education reviewed 24 applications before narrowing the field to six candidates who were awarded an interview for the job. The board wanted a candidate who could bring stability to the position and cited Stover’s potential to be a “transformational leader” as a major influence on their decision.

Stover, a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania who then went on to receive his master’s and doctorate from Gardner-Webb University, has come a long way since he began his career in education as a social studies teacher who coached football and basketball at Crest High School. He has been employed by Lincoln County Schools since 2003 and has served in his current role since 2013.

As associate superintendent, Stover has been pivotal in helping Lincoln County Schools further develop their athletics, capital and bond projects, facilities and technology. He also played a key role in the development of the new Asbury Academy school building.

“Managing the bond project at Asbury Academy was a great learning experience for me,” Stover said. “Working with the board, architect and contractors was an excellent experience for me and it’s one that will be invaluable moving forward. That’s just one of them and there are so many that I am just so thankful for. That’s one that I can just take away as a great learning experience and hopefully that building will last a long time.”

Stover has also spent a majority of the past few years working with the board to figure out a way to manage the looming overcrowding issues in eastern Lincoln County. It’s a tricky situation and likely the most daunting task facing his eventual successor.

“The biggest thing on the horizon, I think, is the growth on the eastern end of the county,” Stover said. “I know the board has been having some challenges trying to figure out what to do with the bond money allocated for that new elementary school. There’s just not enough money there to build the school and there’s just not quite enough population yet to build it. They’ve had a really difficult time trying to forecast the future on that and I’m not sure anyone can. That will definitely be a challenge for the next person who does what I do as far as the timing, how to secure the dollars and working through that with all of the stakeholders involved.”

Despite the laundry list of responsibilities that consume the day-to-day life of a superintendent, it’s the relationships within the county that have always meant the most to Stover. While he’s excited to embark on the next chapter of his life, he will certainly cherish what little time he has left here in Lincoln County.

“The thing that’s setting in with me currently, is that there are a lot of people that I love to work with and I’m not going to be around on a daily basis,” Stover said. “There are so many students that I see in Lincoln County that still come up to me and talk to me. These kids that I’ve worked with here in Lincoln County have been phenomenal and we continue to talk. I’ll definitely miss those interactions … What I’m going to take with me is that ability to develop relationships and honestly I just look forward to getting to know people. I’m really excited to do it.”

