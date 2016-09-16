Sports Briefs

West Lincoln at Lincolnton advance football tickets

Advance tickets for the West Lincoln at Lincolnton high school football game will be on sale through today at The Drug Store in Lincolnton an at both high schools.

Cherryville’s Henley named NCHSAA Performer of the Week

Cherryville’s Bayleigh Henley was this week’s recipient of the NCHSAA Performance of the Week award for female athletes.

Henley helped the Lady Ironmen volleyball team to a 3-0 record last week, giving them a 10-2 record on the season.

The three-year all-conference performer was 59 out of 60 in serves with 12 aces on the week. She also had 96 assists, 25 digs and 11 dink points.

She was part of the team that helped Coach Leigh Kiser earn her 100th coaching victory at Cherryville.