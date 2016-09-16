Sheriff’s Office, Lincolnton PD hold raffle for slain Shelby officer

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincolnton Police Department are working together on a fundraiser for fallen Shelby police officer Timothy Brackeen.

Detective Frank Runyon of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a friend of Brackeen’s, has organized the raffle and all proceeds will be donated to Brackeen’s wife, Mikel.

“He was just a really good guy and for anybody who met him he was a positive influence,” Runyon said. “If we can just make her life a little bit easier, because there’s nothing we can do to bring him back, we just want her to know that we’re there for her. Mikel is a stay-at-home mother and has lost her best friend. Every penny of this money will go directly to Mikel Brackeen.”

Brackeen was shot multiple times in the chest in the line of duty when he confronted a suspect early Saturday morning. He was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he died two days later.

The suspect, Irving Fenner, Jr., was captured by Rhode Island State Police on Wednesday morning and has been charged with first-degree murder.

“It still hurts when it happens around the country, but when it’s close to home like this it makes us all just look at ourselves and think about the impact that it has,” Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said. “It’s so sad and it was just such a senseless act. The outpouring of monetary support here locally has been tremendous from what we’ve seen so far and I’ve heard great stories of what has been going on over in Shelby.”

Brackeen, a K-9 officer for the Shelby Police Department, served in Shelby for more than 12 years. He was honored by the department with the “Officer of the Year” award in 2012.

“We feel very honored to be included in this fundraiser and we’re willing to do anything we can to help this family,” Capt. Brian Greene of the Lincolnton Police Department said. “It’s a tragedy and it’s our honor to do it, but I just wish we could do more. This one being so close to home, I started my career in Shelby, I know that they’re hurting. They have our deepest sympathy and we’re hurting in a lot of ways with them.”

The two agencies will be raffling off three Yeti coolers of varying sizes. Tickets are $5 and the drawing will take place on Oct. 29 at the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.

Tickets can be purchased from deputies or officers. Those interested can also contact Runyon at (704) 268-3411 or frunyon@lincolnsheriff.org for additional information and tickets. Runyon will also be selling tickets at a booth on the north side of the courthouse during the Apple Festival on Saturday.

Image courtesy of Contributed