Sex offender charged with failure to register address

Staff report

A Lincolnton sex offender has been charged with not notifying authorities that he had moved.

Andy Ray Evans, 34, was charged with felony failure to notify a change of address for a sex offender on Tuesday. Deputies said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mark Stamey went to 303 Grandview Lane in Lincolnton on Sept. 8 to see if Evans was living at the address he had provided the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as required for registered sex offenders.

Deputies said it was discovered that Evans had moved to 1750 Moose Lane in August without notifying the Sheriff’s Office of his change of address.

Evans was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Evans was convicted in Pitt County in 2013 of two counts of attempted sexual battery against a 5-year-old child in 2008.

Image courtesy of LCSO