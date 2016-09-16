Second county Rosenwald school on tap for preservation efforts

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

A Rosenwald school in Iron Station will be the focus of preservation efforts as funding for the project takes focus in the coming months.

Mount Vernon School, along with Oaklawn School in Lincolnton, represents what was once a collection of more than 5,300 Rosenwald schools that served as education hubs for African American children in the 20th century. Some of the schools were converted shops and sometimes even teachers’ homes.

The existence of the schools, exclusive to the south, were a joint effort by philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, then part owner of Sears, Roebuck and Company and African American leader Booker T. Washington, has been honored through preservation throughout the country with more than 60 of the remaining structures recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. In 2011, the schools were extended “National Treasure” status.

Lincolnton’s Oaklawn school saw a January 2015 groundbreaking for preservation and repurposing through a $500,000 state community block grant, an $86,000 contribution from Lincoln County and a $20,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Rosenwald School Centennial Fund.

Built in the 1920’s like its counterpart just a few miles away, Mount Vernon School was erected through a matching grant from the Julius Rosenwald Fund, which helped fund its construction, which totaled $2,500.

Other contributions nearly 100 years ago included $300 from local citizens, $1,500 from public funds and a match of $700.

The structure is currently owned by Mount Vernon Baptist Church and has been used as a fellowship hall for decades. It was abandoned as a school in 1965.

Since that time, the building has seen many renovations and changes but much of the original structure remains above a dropped ceiling and underneath siding applied over the original wooden planks that adorned the building.

“The building has been very altered,” North Carolina Historic Preservation Office branch supervisor and architectural survey coordinator Claudia Brown said. “They’ve done a lot and if they want to restore it and to undo that, it would be great. A really important part of these buildings is the large windows and these have been covered over or removed. The form and the floor plan is there. It would be wonderful if they could bring this back. There are so few of these schools left. (North Carolina) had more than any other state and they are rapidly disappearing.”

A condition assessment was performed for the church by Brevard-based Harris Architects, which was paid for through a $6,500 grant from the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation of Greensboro.

The assessment stated that “Most of the building has been covered with new materials: the exterior is clad with vinyl siding over rigid insulation and the interior has a dropped lay-in ceiling with plywood paneling and vinyl floors. Window openings have been reduced significantly in number and size and exterior doors replaced. Despite these changes, much of the original building remains underneath including exterior clapboard siding, interior beaded board walls and ceilings, wood floors, wood trim and doors.”

Lincoln County Historical Association executive director Jason Harpe has worked with the church and offered guidance and experience while Ola Mae Foster was instrumental in the preparation of the grant material.

Future plans for the building include use as a multi-purpose meeting place for a variety of church and community activities. Repairs and alterations are required to expose and repair original materials, repair deterioration and to meet current code requirements. The assessment identified a construction cost, including a 20 percent contingency of $291,664, for the project, which could be significantly less through donated community labor and materials.

Nationally, there has been a concerted effort to preserve Rosenwald schools over the last decade.

Supporters of the initiative point to their historical significance educationally, socially and architecturally. Lowe’s Home Improvement has supported the effort through its charitable and education foundation to the National Trust for Historic Preservation to distribute in the form of grants for the preservation of the schools with the condition that they are used for a community purpose.

Foster, who grew up east of Charlotte in Moore County, is handling the organization of preservation efforts for her church. She is a retired social worker, has served as the president of the Coalition of Churches and co-founded the Coalition Against Child Abuse and Neglect in 1991.

The next steps in the efforts for the preservation of the school involve outlining what the specific community use for the structure will be and preparing to apply for grant money to fund the project. Community contributions will also make up the funds that will make the preservation efforts a reality.

“It will be used by the church and will be available to the community for special events and other uses,” she said. “It will certainly be available to the community.”

Foster said there is a defined focus on the aesthetics for the project.

“We want to make it as original as possible,” she said. “I think that we have everything there except for the original windows,”

The church purchased the school from Lincoln County Schools in the late 1960s. The church then dropped the ceilings, installed updated heating and cooling options and added the vinyl siding to the outside of the building, among other changes that can be reversed and did not alter the structural integrity of the structure.

The new structure will include small displays and historical information as it relates to the school.

Foster brought the idea to the church and members of the community who attended Mount Vernon School, which went to the eighth grade.

“It is important for everybody,” she said. “It’s our history. Things were happening in our communities and our surroundings and we didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t bother ourselves to know. For some people, they never saw the building and didn’t know it existed or what its purpose was. It serves as a reminder of how some people had to live and survive. It isn’t important because it was a black school. It is important because of what it did to help educate people, children. It put a lot of people on a positive road and many successful people from this county attended that school. They were able to forge on and go farther.”

Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church is located at 454 Mt. Vernon Road in Iron Station.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of Mint Museum of Charlotte