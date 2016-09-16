his schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Sept. 16
Soccer
Lincoln Charter at Yadkin Valley Cancer Challenge
Football
West Lincoln at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Bessemer City
Maiden at South Caldwell
Cherryville at East Gaston
St. Stephens at Bandys
East Rutherford at East Burke
Draughn at R-S Central
Burns at Kings Mountain
Shelby at Chase
T.C. Roberson at Crest
Alexander Central at Ashe County
East Wilkes at Forbush
McDowell at Owen
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
North Rowan at South Iredell
Thomas Jefferson at Central Academy
Saturday, Sept. 17
Soccer
Lincoln Charter at Yadkin Valley Cancer Challenge
College Football
Florida State at Louisville noon
South Carolina St. at Clemson noon
Ohio at Tennessee noon
Miami at Appalachian State noon
Vanderbilt at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m.
Virginia at UConn 1:30 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at North Carolina 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Syracuse 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at N.C. State 6:30 p.m.
Delaware at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at LSU 7 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri 7:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Oklahoma 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford 8 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login