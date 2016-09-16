Schedule

his schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Sept. 16

Soccer

Lincoln Charter at Yadkin Valley Cancer Challenge

Football

West Lincoln at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Bessemer City

Maiden at South Caldwell

Cherryville at East Gaston

St. Stephens at Bandys

East Rutherford at East Burke

Draughn at R-S Central

Burns at Kings Mountain

Shelby at Chase

T.C. Roberson at Crest

Alexander Central at Ashe County

East Wilkes at Forbush

McDowell at Owen

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

North Rowan at South Iredell

Thomas Jefferson at Central Academy

Saturday, Sept. 17

Soccer

Lincoln Charter at Yadkin Valley Cancer Challenge

College Football

Florida State at Louisville noon

South Carolina St. at Clemson noon

Ohio at Tennessee noon

Miami at Appalachian State noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m.

Virginia at UConn 1:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at North Carolina 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Syracuse 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at N.C. State 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Oklahoma 7:30 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford 8 p.m.