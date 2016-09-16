Rebels, Wolves ready to kickoff SD-7 conference

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

West Lincoln and Lincolnton have been playing each other since 1974, and tonight’s game will be the 43rd meeting between the two county rivals.

The Wolves hold a decisive edge in the series, and have won nine straight meetings coming into tonight.

Both teams enter tonight’s contest with momentum.

The Rebels have won three straight, including consecutive shutouts over Cherryville and Fred T. Foard. Since West Lincoln lost their opener 27-14 to Draughn, they have outscored their opponents 84-20.

Lincolnton comes in 4-0 for the first time since 2010. With the exception of their 25-24 overtime win over South Point, the Wolves are winning by an average margin of 41 points.

They have piled up 1823 yards of offense through the first four games of the season.

Each team has a good strong running game with a featured back getting the bulk of the carries.

Brandon Schesny leads the West Lincoln rushing attack. The senior has run for 480 yards and four touchdowns so far.

Lincolnton’s workhorse is Xavier McClain. Also a senior, McClain has rushed for 627 yards and nine touchdowns on just 53 carries. That’s an average of nearly 12 yards per carry.

Both teams have productive quarterbacks.

Cordel Littlejohn has thrown for 746 yards and seven touchdowns for the Wolves. The junior quarterback has also rushed for 141 yards on 19 carries, with two scores.

Quarterback Dallas Bridges is primarily a running threat for the Rebels, but has connected on big pass plays in critical situations. Bridges has 218 yards on the ground with five rushing touchdowns, and has thrown for 160 yards and another two scores.

The biggest offensive edge that favors the Wolves is the receiving corp. Seniors Langdon Givens and Sage Surratt have combined for 40 receptions for 649 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Jessie Hatcher leads the West Lincoln receivers with 74 yards on four catches with a touchdown. However, the Rebels only have about 30 percent of the pass attempts as Lincolnton.

While the Wolves defense is not exactly where head coach Ledford Gibson wants it to be just yet, they are showing improvement. Lincolnton held East Gaston to 229 yards of total offense last Friday, and just seven points until the Warriors final offensive play of the game.

The West Lincoln defense has been very good, coming off of the back to back shutouts for the first time since 1971 when they defeated East Lincoln 41-0, and backed that up with a 55-0 win over Hildebran the following week.

That season, the Rebels went 8-2 with four shutouts. The other two came in a 17-0 win over Bessemer City, and a 20-0 shutout of Fred T. Foard.

North Lincoln at Bessemer City

The Knights were swept by their Lincoln county rivals in the first three games of the season, so they are probably looking forward to playing someone outside the county.

The Yellow Jackets have dropped two straight after winning their first two games of the season. Kevin Goodwin leads the Bessemer City offense. The running back has rushed for 464 yards and three touchdowns through four games.

Steven Jackson leads the North Lincoln running game. The senior has 332 yards in three games for the Knights, with three touchdowns.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo