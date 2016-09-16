North Lincoln boys first, girls second at NPC meet

Staff report

The North Lincoln boys took first place in Tuesday’s North Piedmont 3A/4A conference cross-country meet at Mac Anderson Park in Statesville.

The Knights had four runners place in the top 20 out of 94 participants in the race from 14 different schools. Brian Risse finished in fifth place with a time of 17:01.00. Also in the top ten from North Lincoln was Austin Hilburn, who ran a time of 17:31.00.

Cole Ferraro (13th) and Jason Risse (20) were the other two Knights to finish in the top twenty.

Zack Mercer of Mooresville was the individual winner in Tuesday’s race. Mercer finished with a time of 16:48.00.

The Lady Knights finished in second place out of 13 teams. Chandler McCaslin of North Lincoln took second place individually with a time of 19:59.00.

Also, Allison Goins of North Lincoln finished in the 17th spot with a time of 22:44.00, and the Lady Knights’ Alyssa Galvin was 19th with a time of 22:48.00.

The win for the North Lincoln boys was their third overall win of the season. They defeated a field of five conference opponents at Stumpy Creek in Mooresville on August 23, and beat a field of 28 teams in the Providence Invitational at McAlpine Park in Charlotte on August 27.

Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run

Name Team Time

1 Zach Mercer Mooresville 16:48.00

2 Evan Harris Lake Norman 16:49.00

3 Justin Molina Mooresville 16:56.00

4 Gavin Mouat South Iredell 16:57.00

5 Brian Risse North Lincoln 17:01.00

6 Dylan MaHaffey North Iredell 17:11.00

7 Cooper Castellaw Alexander Cent17:12.00

8 Austin Hilburn North Lincoln 17:31.00

9 Andrew Burgess West Rowan 17:39.00

10 Logan Bemis NW Cabarrus 17:41.00

11 Sean Incardona East Rowan 17:56.00

12 Wolfgang Obrecht Lake Norman 17:59.00

13 Cole Ferraro North Lincoln 18:01.00

14 Carter Tacosik Mooresville 18:02.00

15 Carter Paterson Alexander Cent18:04.00

16 Seth Warren Alexander Cent18:05.00

17 Oscar Bautista West Rowan 18:08.00

18 Ethan Bemis NW Cabarrus 18:10.00

19 Austin Beaver NW Cabarrus 18:11.00

20 Jason Risse North Lincoln 18:12.00

Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores

Team Pts Total Time

1 North Lincoln 73 1:29:12

2 Lake Norman 101 1:30:54

3 Alexander Central 102 1:31:07

4 Mooresville 102 1:30:45

5 North Iredell 108 1:30:49

6 West Rowan 111 1:31:50

7 Northwest Cabarrus 150 1:33:46

8 East Rowan 192 1:36:21

9 South Iredell 211 1:36:29

10 Carson 316 1:43:40

11 South Rowan 335 1:48:52

12 West Iredell 341 1:47:38

13 Statesville High 382 1:54:22

14 Fred T Foard 431 2:01:56

Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run

Name Team Pts

1 Holly Bailey Lake Norman 19:39.00

2 Chandler McCaslin North Lincoln 19:59.00

3 Taylor Wiggins Carson 20:38.00

4 Giavanna Sirianni South Iredell 20:39.00

5 Kylee Frady Lake Norman 20:48.00

6 Jessica Glenn Alexander Cent21:11.00

7 MJ Shoemacker Lake Norman 21:14.00

8 Helen Summerell West Iredell 21:49.00

9 Jonna Strange West Iredell 21:54.00

10 Taylor Conrad Carson 22:00.00

11 Emily Dumont South Iredell 22:04.00

12 Meghan Rhoney NW Cabarrus 22:04.83

13 Jessica Wynblatt Lake Norman 22:05.00

14 Elly Huecker Lake Norman 22:06.00

15 Madison McGuire South Rowan 22:40.00

16 Paige Cooper Alexander Cent22:42.00

17 Allison Goins North Lincoln 22:44.00

18 Alyssa Galvin North Lincoln 22:48.00

19 Graysen Evans West Rowan 22:58.00

20 Sydney Cook Lake Norman 22:59.00

Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores

Team Pts Total Time

1 Lake Norman 40 1:45:52

2 North Lincoln 99 1:53:20

3 Northwest Cabarrus 113 1:55:57

4 Alexander Central 125 1:56:08

5 Carson 128 1:56:09

6 South Iredell 157 1:58:15

7 Mooresville 210 2:03:31

8 West Iredell 211 2:09:05

9 North Iredell 230 2:06:39

10 West Rowan 258 2:11:14

11 South Rowan 281 2:20:15

12 Fred T Foard 297 2:19:19

13 East Rowan 348 2:33:16